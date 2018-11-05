Shehu Sani, Others Back ASUU Strike

… Wants education sector given high priority

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani and other Nigerians justified the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday.

This follows the non-implementation of a Memorandum of Action (MOA), signed by the government for the release of N20 billion revitalization fund despite the fact that the same government released N1.3 trillion to a distressed bank.

Senator Sani threw his weight over agitations by the Academic union on the grounds that it is a justifiable action to save Nigerian Universities from imminent decay.

“I share the belief that ASUU strike is a peaceful and justifiable action to save public universities in Nigeria. At 70$ per barrel, Nigeria can afford to adequately fund public universities. Elites in power, who can afford to educate their wards abroad, should have some honor,” Sani said.

Lending his voice to crisis in the country’s educational sector, a public policy analyst, Dr. Chima Amadi urged those contesting for various political positions in the forthcoming election to ensure that issues relation to the Nigerian educational sector is taken with utmost priority.

“On ASUU, we shouldn’t be in a position where all the lecturers in all our public universities can withdraw their services at the same time. As is often the case, the problem is structural and successive governments refuse to address it, letting down helpless students. Sad.