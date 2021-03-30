Wednesday, March 31, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Shameless, Disgusting, Provocative, Bestial, Fani-Kayode Roasts Toyin Lawani Over Nun Outfit

Nigerian former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has added his voice to the trending pictures of fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani.

Lawani had rocked the racy nun outfit to a movie premiere on Sunday. The movie, the Prophetess by Toyin Abraham, had a theme for the guests to dress like church workers. Toyin chose to dress like a Nun. Her outfit however had high slits that went up to her private parts.

In his reaction, Fani-Kayode rubbished her action. “Disrespectful, tasteless, tactless, shameless, bestial, blasphemous, heretical, evil, disgusting, provocative, outrageous, anti-Christ and totally and completely unacceptable”.

“This is not art: it is GHETTO RUBBISH!” the former minister wrote on his Facebook page.

 

