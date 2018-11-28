Sex for mark: OAU Professor Remanded in Prison

A Federal High Court Osogbo, on Tuesday, remanded sacked lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Richard Iyiola Akindele, for sexually harassing her female student for marks.

Mr Akindele was dragged before the court for demanding sex in order to award marks to one of his female students, Monica Osagie.

Though counsel to the defendant, Francis Omotoso, filed an application for his bail, but the application was opposed by Kehinde Ayantoye, a senior legal officer with the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), who filed a counter affidavit deposed to by a detective, Afolabi Oluwatoyin.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu said allegations contained in the counter affidavit were weighty and directed the prosecution to produce evidence to back his claim.

She ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody till December 17, 2018.