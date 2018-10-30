Several dead as Shi’ites, Security Personnel Clash in Abuja

Followers of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky popularly known as Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Soldiers and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday clashed in Abuja as security operatives allegedly shot members of the Shiite group while an unspecified number of persons were allegedly killed.

The incident occurred at Nyanya near Kugbo checkpoint along Mararaba-Abuja Road. The protesters began their march from about 3pm.

The protesters who were coming from the Mararaba end were stopped by the armed security personnel drafted to the area to maintain peace but the Shi’ites put up a resistance.

Unconfirmed sources said about 16 persons were killed while others claimed only three persons were killed.

It was gathered that the security operatives opened fire on the protesters at close range with live ammunition as they advanced towards Abuja.

“The armed security operatives opened fire on the protesters at close range. The Shi’ites were heading towards the FCT when they were accousted. Many of them were killed. Some also sustained injuries,” an eyewitness said.

Only last Saturday, soldiers clashed with the Shi’ites in Zuba near Abuja about five members of the group were allegedly killed.

The aftermath of the clash on Monday left many residents around Nyanya-Mararaba – Karu-Jukwoyi axes trekking home from the city centre.