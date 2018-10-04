SES Networks Enables Direct Connectivity to IBM Cloud via Global Satellite Network

Through the IBM Cloud Direct Link Service Provider Program, SES Networks is enabling high-performance, fibre-like connectivity to IBM Cloud customers globally.

SES Networks is using satellite-based connectivity to deliver an improved digital experience in customer segments such as governments, global telecommunications, maritime, aerospace, energy and other markets with remote or mobile end points, SES announced today.

With cloud adoption increasing worldwide, SES Networks is collaborating with IBM to help ensure that applications and solutions can be deployed on the IBM Cloud to markets that currently have limited connectivity due to unreliable or non-existent terrestrial networks.

SES Networks’ O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite network delivers improved resilience and always-on managed connectivity services to IBM Cloud customers.

The O3b constellation is the only non-geostationary satellite system today that delivers broadband connectivity with fibre-like performance.

O3b broadband solutions are the only satellite-enabled services that are MEF CE 2.0 certified. The certification in all CE 2.0 service types recognises SES Networks’ ability to offer MEF-compliant service level agreements for key attributes such as latency, jitter and throughput.

With SES Networks’ connectivity and IBM Cloud’s global data center footprint and services, clients will be able to build and run a wide range of applications and use cases for the digital era.

This includes low-latency cloud services, optimised IoT and AI solutions, dedicated private or remote connectivity, rapid deployment of connectivity services and continuous emergency preparedness strategies, among others.

According to Gabe Montanti, Global Offering Executive, IBM Cloud, IBM is helping enterprises securely and reliably connect to the cloud and take advantage of high value services including AI, IoT and analytics.

The collaboration with SES Networks enables customers connect to the cloud globally especially those in underserved regions of the world.

“As cloud services become a cornerstone of the digital era, ubiquitous high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to the cloud from virtually anywhere in the world is paramount to everything from enterprise productivity and revenue growth to consumer end user satisfaction,” said John-Paul Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks.