Senior pastor kills 2 daughters, commits suicide

A 36-year-old senior pastor, Precocious Mpofu, has killed himself after poisoning his 11-year-old daughter, Shalom and Panashe (7) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It was gathered that Pastor Mpofu of the Eagle Life Assembly, who hailed from Nkulumane, Zimbabwe poisoned his two daughters before killing himself in their home in Yeoville Johannesburg, South Africa.

They were buried at Luveve cemetery in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe the same day their bodies were found in their home at the weekend.

The pastor allegedly forced his two daughters to drink a drainage cleaning chemical before also taking it, citing marital problems.

The deceased and his wife Ms Chido Chipangura, had recently separated but she was still living in South Africa. Chipangura family members said they were yet to come to terms with the death of the children.

“As a family we are very sad. We have lost two children and we are still in mourning. We thank the family, friends and neighbours for their support at this time,” said a family representative who spoke with newsmen.

The late Pastor Mpofu allegedly left a suicide note in which he stated that he was facing a lot of problems, most of them in his marriage.

He also allegedly said there were some people who were pestering him and mentioned four people together with their contact details.