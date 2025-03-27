Senator Wamakko Pays Fines to Free 60 Inmates in Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who represents Sokoto-North Senatorial District, has helped free 60 inmates from prisons in Sokoto State by paying their fines.

The inmates, who were jailed for minor crimes like theft and fighting, were each given N10,000 for transportation to return home.

At the event on Wednesday, the Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Nasiru Binji, praised the senator’s action as “praiseworthy and helpful.”

Binji, represented by Barrister Umar Aliyu, said the support was timely because prisons in the state are overcrowded. He also mentioned the recent meningitis outbreak in some areas, making such interventions even more important.

He called on other wealthy individuals to follow Senator Wamakko’s example.

Barrister Rashidat Muhammad, Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Sokoto, also welcomed the move, saying it supports the NBA’s push for alternative punishments for minor offenses.

She added that the timing was special since it happened during Ramadan, allowing the freed inmates to celebrate Sallah with their families. “This brings great happiness to the NBA,” she said.