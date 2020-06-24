Senator Sani mentions 3 reasons why banditry persists in Nigeria

Former Senator and Civil Rights Activist, Sen. Shehu Sani, has listed the “reasons why negotiations with bandits led to more attacks.

The message on his Twitter handle read as follows.

“Three reasons why negotiations with bandits led to more attacks; Firstly, Bandits are cluster groups without a central leadership; Their motivation is money & can only be sustained by money; They are transnational gangs, operate without respect or recognition for any laws or Govt”.

However, the message could be alluding to the various negotiations held between the government of Zamfara and Katsina states and the bandits in the past which have not yielded any positive results but an increase in attacks in those states as experienced nowadays.