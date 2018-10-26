Senator Florence Ita-Giwa dumps APC moves back to PDP

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has announced her defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She has also expressed her support for the second term bid of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In an interview monitored on Hit 95.5 FM on Thursday, Ita-Giwa said she was decamping to the PDP due to the level of confusion she saw in the APC, adding that she had never seen any party that is as confused as the APC in all her life.

She also denied that she had an ambition to be the Deputy Governor of the state.