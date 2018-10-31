Senator Adeleke Arraigned over Exam Malpractice

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 22, 2018 election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was on Wednesday arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged examination malpractice.

Adeleke, who is an uncle to popular music star, Davido and four others were docked based on a four-count charge of examination malpractices filed against them by the Nigeria Police.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, through the prosecuting counsel, Mr, Simon Lough, had on September 19, 2018, filed the charge against Adeleke and his four co-accused.

Charged alongside Adeleke were the Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Sikiru Adeleke; the school’s Registrar, Alhaji Aregbesola Muftau; Gbadamosi Ojo and a teacher in the school, Dare Samuel Olutope. They were arraigned before Justice I. E. Ekwo.

The police accused the five defendants of committing examination malpractices by fraudulently, through impersonation, registering Adeleke and another Sikiru Adeleke, as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, in Ojo-Aro in Osun State, for the National Examination Council of June/July 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination in February 2017.

The serving senator was however granted bail on self recognizance, however, he was mandated to deposit his international passport with the court registrar and he is to sign a bond guaranteeing his attendance at the trial till the end