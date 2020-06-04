Senate begins screening of ambassadorial nominees

Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday commenced screening of career ambassadorial nominees in Abuja.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa in his opening address enjoined the first batch of the 42 nominees to see the Nigerian Senate as friendly and supportive of the Federal Government’s foreign policies that advocate external positive image of the country.

Twelve out of the 42 nominees would be screened on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Senator Babajide Omoworare assured the committee of the nominee’s compliance with the Parliamentary rules, saying that others will make themselves available at a date.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in an executive communication to the Nigerian Senate forwarded 42 names of career diplomats to be confirmed by the Senate.

On the 12th May 2020, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan announced the nomination at the plenary.

Lawan explained that each state has a representative which was in line with section 171(2)(1c) and subsection 4 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

After inputs and contributions, Senate President referred the letter to the committee on Foreign Affairs.

Reports of the screening are expected to be submitted to the committee of the whole as soon as the screening is concluded.