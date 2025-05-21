Senate Begins Probe into Alleged Inclusion of Non-Indigenes in Bauchi Quota for Air Force Recruitment

The Nigerian Senate began investigating claims that people who are not originally from Bauchi State were wrongly listed as Bauchi indigenes in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) basic military training programme.

Senator Abdul Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central, submitted a petition from Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, during the Senate’s plenary session, on Tuesday.

In the petition, Governor Mohammed expressed concern over the inclusion of non indigenes as candidates representing Bauchi State, describing it as unfair and not in the state’s best interest.

“This is a serious issue. People who are not from Bauchi are being listed as Bauchi indigenes in the Air Force recruitment process,” the governor stated. “It is important to highlight that this puts Bauchi State at a disadvantage.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the petition to the Senate Committees on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, as well as the Committee on Air Force, for further investigation.