Senate asks CBN to suspend ATM charges, allow up to N40,000 per ATM withdrawal

The Nigerian Senate has passed a resolution calling on the Central Bank

of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the ATM card maintenance charges being

deducted from customers’ accounts per month. They also called on

commercial banks to configure their machines to dispense up to N40,000

per withdrawal.

The Senate made this known via a tweet @SPNigeria. This resolution came

as part of a motion on the illicit and excessive bank charges on

customers’ accounts, sponsored by Senator Olugbenga Ashafa, representing

Lagos East.

Speaking on the Motion, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said,

“This is a motion that affects the lives of every Nigerian —

irrespective of what part of the country you come from or whatever

political affiliation you might have. This is why we are here: to always

defend and protect the interests of the Nigerian people.”

The Senate President said the Senate must work to ensure that the

Senate’s resolutions on the excessive bank charges go beyond the debate

stage and actually takes effect.

He said, “This Senate has done this many times before; when there was a

hike in the mobile telecommunication data charges, we intervened and put

an end to that. When there were discrepancies and increases in

electricity prices, we also took action. We have done this on a number

of similar cases. Therefore, on this, I want us to take effective

resolutions.”

The Senate further directed its Committees on Banking, Insurance and

other Financial Institutions and Finance to conduct an investigation

into the propriety of ATM card maintenance charges in comparison with

international best practices and report back to the Senate.