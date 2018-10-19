Senate asks CBN to suspend ATM charges, allow up to N40,000 per ATM withdrawal

The Nigerian Senate has passed a resolution calling on the Central Bank
of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the ATM card maintenance charges being
deducted from customers’ accounts per month. They also called on
commercial banks to configure their machines to dispense up to N40,000
per withdrawal.
The Senate made this known via a tweet @SPNigeria. This resolution came
as part of a motion on the illicit and excessive bank charges on
customers’ accounts, sponsored by Senator Olugbenga Ashafa, representing
Lagos East.
Speaking on the Motion, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said,
“This is a motion that affects the lives of every Nigerian —
irrespective of what part of the country you come from or whatever
political affiliation you might have. This is why we are here: to always
defend and protect the interests of the Nigerian people.”
The Senate President said the Senate must work to ensure that the
Senate’s resolutions on the excessive bank charges go beyond the debate
stage and actually takes effect.
He said, “This Senate has done this many times before; when there was a
hike in the mobile telecommunication data charges, we intervened and put
an end to that. When there were discrepancies and increases in
electricity prices, we also took action. We have done this on a number
of similar cases. Therefore, on this, I want us to take effective
resolutions.”
The Senate further directed its Committees on Banking, Insurance and
other Financial Institutions and Finance to conduct an investigation
into the propriety of ATM card maintenance charges in comparison with
international best practices and report back to the Senate.