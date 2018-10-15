Senate 2019 and Ndoma-Egba’s Return Bid

Former Senate Leader, Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, a legal
luminary and consummate politician, known for his legislative prowess
and excellence as a Red Chamber lawmaker between 2003 and 2015, is the
authentic senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), for
Cross River Central in the 2019 general elections.
Ndoma-Egba garnered 50,729 votes in the direct primary election held on
October 3, 2018, to emerge the party’s flag bearer for the 2019 Cross
River Central senatorial poll. Next to him in the contest supervised by
the National Working Committee (NWC)-recognized electoral body of APC,
was Prof Oka Martins Obono, who had 19,349 votes. The other two
aspirants – Anderson Rickets and Henry Ayuk got 302 and 252 votes
respectively.
In a message of appreciation to his party members, Ndoma-Egba said:
“In spite of my late entry into the race, The All Progressives
Congress, APC, in Central Senatorial District of Cross River State,
entrusted me with the ticket to once again represent the Senatorial
District in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The honour to represent a people, especially in an elective capacity,
is perhaps the highest honour a people can do anyone. I am indeed
humbled by this honour of second chance which I accept in humility and
honesty. We should therefore brace ourselves to go into the elections
with determination and zeal with only one aim in mind, to win so as to
avail our people once again true representation. We should go into the
general elections resolved to align Cross River State which is now most
vulnerable with the central government.
“I thank the members of our great Party for this very rare opportunity
and assure them that I will represent them from my heart and soul, will
exert myself to the very limits of my endowments and will do so twenty
four hours a day, seven days a week and 52 weeks in the year. For those
who shared the same aspiration especially Prof Oka Martins Obono, you
were indeed very worthy. There will be more than enough roles for all.
Once again, thank you.”
The ex-Senate Leader efficiently and admirably represented the people of
Cross River Central Senatorial District for 12 years, on the platform of
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His attempt to secure the ticket of PDP
in 2015 to continue with his good work in the Senate failed, as some
leaders of the party in Cross River State determinedly stood against his
fourth term ambition, for reasons best known to them.
It has, however, become obvious that those who pushed Ndoma-Egba out in
2015 only succeeded in denying the people of Cross River Central quality
representation in the Red Chamber. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN,
did his senatorial district, Cross River State and the country proud as
a member of the upper legislative chamber. Hence, the intense pressure
mounted on him from various quarters, to seek to be re-elected into the
Senate in 2019. Members of a group, without his knowledge, purchase the
APC Senate nomination and expression of Interest forms for him.
A political pressure group in Central Senatorial district of Cross River
State, referred to as “Reclamation Mandate Group”, was one of the
groups that persuaded the erstwhile Senate Leader to contest for the
senatorial seat in 2019.
In a statement signed by the Convener, Mr. Edo Owan, the group vowed to
ensure Ndoma-Egba returns to the Senate next year. It noted that the
ex-lawmaker’s sterling achievements while in the National Assembly are
in the open for everyone to see and scrutinize.
According to the group, “His hard work, commitment to duty, resilient
nature and benevolent disposition to all who came in contact with him
earned him the leadership and respect. Victor Ndoma-Egba made only one
promise to the people of central senatorial district during his campaign
in 2003 elections, which is to give his people a voice, not just for
central senatorial district, but for the whole Cross River State. That
promise he kept faithfully and even went outside his duty of law-making
to provide projects ranging from water supply, to flood/erosion control
works, to drainage, library complexes, classroom blocks, scholarship to
indigent students. When a lawmaker representing his people leaves the
business of law-making or goes beyond the law-making process to attract
projects, not just any projects, but projects that are dear to the heart
of his people, then, that representative is really perfecting the
concept of efficient and effective representation.”
Youths in Cross River State are equally in full support of
Ndoma-Egba’s return bid. At the end of an enlarged state wide meeting
in Calabar, prior to the APC primary poll that produced Ndoma-Egba as
the party’s senatorial candidate in Cross River Central, Cross River
State Youth Leaders Forum announced its endorsement of the cerebral
lawyer for Senate 2019.
In settling for the ex-parliamentarian, the youth body in a communiqué
read by its secretary, Hon Egiga Obaji Agim, said: “We Considered
Focus, Responsibility, Standard, Maturity, Experience and Finesse;
hence, our arrival at Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN to
represent Central Senatorial District of Cross River State in the
Senate.
“Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN is one of the most
Experienced Legislator in the Country with Constituency Projects on
ground to Prove. He has also done very well in the Area of Human Capital
Developments, though he doesn’t blow his trumpet but a lot of his
Constituents can testify to these and more… With Senator Victor
Ndoma-Egba in the Senate, Cross River would be advantageous to even get
the Senate Presidency or another Principal Office that would project our
dear State.”
With almost 40 bills to his credit and several motions in his names,
including the popular Freedom of Information (FoI) bill that was signed
into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, Ndoma-Egba
recorded an unprecedented feat in the history of parliamentary
representation in Nigeria. Also among the bills he sponsored were: the
Nigerian Prisons Services Act (Repeal & Re-enactment Bill), which was
passed on January 19, 2008; the Legal Aid Act Amendment Bill passed on
February 13, 2008; the National Human Rights Commission Act Amendment
Bill passed on February 18, 2008 and the Bill for An Act to amend the
Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Cap C.23 Laws of the
Federation of 2004 for the establishment of the National Industrial
Court in the Constitution which was passed on May 26, 2010.
The astute politician is also believed to have facilitated the highest
number of people-oriented constituency projects, among the federal
lawmakers ever produced by Cross River State. He attracted about 76
quality projects worth over N7 billion spread across the six Local
Government Areas (LGAs) in Cross River Central and influenced over 200
employment opportunities for his people in Federal Ministries,
Departments and Agencies.
Between 2003 and 2015, over 700 underprivileged students across Cross
River Central benefited from his scholarship scheme which was meant for
both undergraduates and postgraduates. Similarly, through his free
computer training programme initiated in 2003, over 10,000 Nigerians
from Cross River State and other parts of the country became computer
literate.
As it is said that a goldfish has no hiding place, few months after he
left PDP to join APC, President Muhammadu Buhari nominated him for
appointment as the Chairman, Governing Board of Niger Delta Development
Commission (NDDC). Since he assumed office as NDDC helmsman, Ndoma-Egba
who was on no occasion found wanting in all the positions of authority
he previously occupied, has through his purposeful and proactive
leadership repositioned the interventionist agency for better
performance and greater efficiency.
Many therefore believe that the ex-legislator will surely bring his vast
wealth of knowledge and experience in legislative business to positively
bear on the 9th National Assembly, if the people of Cross River Central
vote for him to return to Senate in 2019. His priceless contributions to
nation building were acknowledged by the Federal Government with an
award of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) and later, Commander of
the Order of the Niger (CON).
MICHAEL JEGEDE, A MEDIA PROFESSIONAL WRITES FROM ABUJA
_07065574368_