Senate 2019 and Ndoma-Egba’s Return Bid

Former Senate Leader, Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, a legal

luminary and consummate politician, known for his legislative prowess

and excellence as a Red Chamber lawmaker between 2003 and 2015, is the

authentic senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), for

Cross River Central in the 2019 general elections.

Ndoma-Egba garnered 50,729 votes in the direct primary election held on

October 3, 2018, to emerge the party’s flag bearer for the 2019 Cross

River Central senatorial poll. Next to him in the contest supervised by

the National Working Committee (NWC)-recognized electoral body of APC,

was Prof Oka Martins Obono, who had 19,349 votes. The other two

aspirants – Anderson Rickets and Henry Ayuk got 302 and 252 votes

respectively.

In a message of appreciation to his party members, Ndoma-Egba said:

“In spite of my late entry into the race, The All Progressives

Congress, APC, in Central Senatorial District of Cross River State,

entrusted me with the ticket to once again represent the Senatorial

District in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The honour to represent a people, especially in an elective capacity,

is perhaps the highest honour a people can do anyone. I am indeed

humbled by this honour of second chance which I accept in humility and

honesty. We should therefore brace ourselves to go into the elections

with determination and zeal with only one aim in mind, to win so as to

avail our people once again true representation. We should go into the

general elections resolved to align Cross River State which is now most

vulnerable with the central government.

“I thank the members of our great Party for this very rare opportunity

and assure them that I will represent them from my heart and soul, will

exert myself to the very limits of my endowments and will do so twenty

four hours a day, seven days a week and 52 weeks in the year. For those

who shared the same aspiration especially Prof Oka Martins Obono, you

were indeed very worthy. There will be more than enough roles for all.

Once again, thank you.”

The ex-Senate Leader efficiently and admirably represented the people of

Cross River Central Senatorial District for 12 years, on the platform of

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His attempt to secure the ticket of PDP

in 2015 to continue with his good work in the Senate failed, as some

leaders of the party in Cross River State determinedly stood against his

fourth term ambition, for reasons best known to them.

It has, however, become obvious that those who pushed Ndoma-Egba out in

2015 only succeeded in denying the people of Cross River Central quality

representation in the Red Chamber. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN,

did his senatorial district, Cross River State and the country proud as

a member of the upper legislative chamber. Hence, the intense pressure

mounted on him from various quarters, to seek to be re-elected into the

Senate in 2019. Members of a group, without his knowledge, purchase the

APC Senate nomination and expression of Interest forms for him.

A political pressure group in Central Senatorial district of Cross River

State, referred to as “Reclamation Mandate Group”, was one of the

groups that persuaded the erstwhile Senate Leader to contest for the

senatorial seat in 2019.

In a statement signed by the Convener, Mr. Edo Owan, the group vowed to

ensure Ndoma-Egba returns to the Senate next year. It noted that the

ex-lawmaker’s sterling achievements while in the National Assembly are

in the open for everyone to see and scrutinize.

According to the group, “His hard work, commitment to duty, resilient

nature and benevolent disposition to all who came in contact with him

earned him the leadership and respect. Victor Ndoma-Egba made only one

promise to the people of central senatorial district during his campaign

in 2003 elections, which is to give his people a voice, not just for

central senatorial district, but for the whole Cross River State. That

promise he kept faithfully and even went outside his duty of law-making

to provide projects ranging from water supply, to flood/erosion control

works, to drainage, library complexes, classroom blocks, scholarship to

indigent students. When a lawmaker representing his people leaves the

business of law-making or goes beyond the law-making process to attract

projects, not just any projects, but projects that are dear to the heart

of his people, then, that representative is really perfecting the

concept of efficient and effective representation.”

Youths in Cross River State are equally in full support of

Ndoma-Egba’s return bid. At the end of an enlarged state wide meeting

in Calabar, prior to the APC primary poll that produced Ndoma-Egba as

the party’s senatorial candidate in Cross River Central, Cross River

State Youth Leaders Forum announced its endorsement of the cerebral

lawyer for Senate 2019.

In settling for the ex-parliamentarian, the youth body in a communiqué

read by its secretary, Hon Egiga Obaji Agim, said: “We Considered

Focus, Responsibility, Standard, Maturity, Experience and Finesse;

hence, our arrival at Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN to

represent Central Senatorial District of Cross River State in the

Senate.

“Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN is one of the most

Experienced Legislator in the Country with Constituency Projects on

ground to Prove. He has also done very well in the Area of Human Capital

Developments, though he doesn’t blow his trumpet but a lot of his

Constituents can testify to these and more… With Senator Victor

Ndoma-Egba in the Senate, Cross River would be advantageous to even get

the Senate Presidency or another Principal Office that would project our

dear State.”

With almost 40 bills to his credit and several motions in his names,

including the popular Freedom of Information (FoI) bill that was signed

into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, Ndoma-Egba

recorded an unprecedented feat in the history of parliamentary

representation in Nigeria. Also among the bills he sponsored were: the

Nigerian Prisons Services Act (Repeal & Re-enactment Bill), which was

passed on January 19, 2008; the Legal Aid Act Amendment Bill passed on

February 13, 2008; the National Human Rights Commission Act Amendment

Bill passed on February 18, 2008 and the Bill for An Act to amend the

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Cap C.23 Laws of the

Federation of 2004 for the establishment of the National Industrial

Court in the Constitution which was passed on May 26, 2010.

The astute politician is also believed to have facilitated the highest

number of people-oriented constituency projects, among the federal

lawmakers ever produced by Cross River State. He attracted about 76

quality projects worth over N7 billion spread across the six Local

Government Areas (LGAs) in Cross River Central and influenced over 200

employment opportunities for his people in Federal Ministries,

Departments and Agencies.

Between 2003 and 2015, over 700 underprivileged students across Cross

River Central benefited from his scholarship scheme which was meant for

both undergraduates and postgraduates. Similarly, through his free

computer training programme initiated in 2003, over 10,000 Nigerians

from Cross River State and other parts of the country became computer

literate.

As it is said that a goldfish has no hiding place, few months after he

left PDP to join APC, President Muhammadu Buhari nominated him for

appointment as the Chairman, Governing Board of Niger Delta Development

Commission (NDDC). Since he assumed office as NDDC helmsman, Ndoma-Egba

who was on no occasion found wanting in all the positions of authority

he previously occupied, has through his purposeful and proactive

leadership repositioned the interventionist agency for better

performance and greater efficiency.

Many therefore believe that the ex-legislator will surely bring his vast

wealth of knowledge and experience in legislative business to positively

bear on the 9th National Assembly, if the people of Cross River Central

vote for him to return to Senate in 2019. His priceless contributions to

nation building were acknowledged by the Federal Government with an

award of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) and later, Commander of

the Order of the Niger (CON).

MICHAEL JEGEDE, A MEDIA PROFESSIONAL WRITES FROM ABUJA

_07065574368_