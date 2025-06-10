See Countries with the Highest Number of Public Holidays

Public holidays vary widely across the globe, reflecting each nation’s cultural, religious, and historical identity.

But when it comes to sheer numbers, Myanmar leads the world with 32 public holidays annually, blending Buddhist, national, and cultural celebrations.

According to World Atlas, Cambodia and Iran follow with 28 days off each, while Sri Lanka logs 25.

India and Kazakhstan both observe 21 holidays yearly, with Colombia, Philippines, and Trinidad & Tobago close behind at 18.

In Africa, Uganda and Madagascar take the lead with 19 public holidays each.

Nigeria observes around 11 public holidays, including key events like New Year’s Day, Democracy Day, Independence Day, Eid al-Fitr, and Christmas.

Top Countries by Number of Public Holidays:

Myanmar – 32 Cambodia, Iran – 28 Sri Lanka – 25 India, Kazakhstan – 21 Colombia, Philippines, Trinidad & Tobago – 18 China, Hong Kong – 17 Thailand, Turkey, Pakistan, Tanzania – 16 Malaysia, Japan, Argentina, Lithuania, Sweden, Mauritius, Uganda, Zambia – 15 Egypt, Madagascar, Morocco, Indonesia, Chile, Slovakia – 14 Eswatini, Ghana, Tunisia, South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Taiwan, Nepal – 13 Finland, Russia – 12 Singapore, Italy, Denmark, France, UAE, Czech Republic, Luxembourg – 11

Public holidays may differ in meaning, but for many, they offer a shared opportunity to pause, reflect and rest.