Security Forces Rescue Family of Zamfara SSG, Arrest Five Suspects

Security forces in Zamfara have rescued the family members of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Malam Mohammed Abubakar Nakwada, who were kidnapped on July 27, 2025.

The victims Sadiya Nakwada, Aisha Nakwada, and Abubakar Dan Fulani were freed during a joint operation by the Zamfara State Police Command’s tactical teams and the Force Intelligence Department’s Special Tactical Squad (FID STS) from Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Five suspects Hamza Umar, Abubakar Abdullahi, Aisha Umar, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Igeh Mohammed all from the Mareri area in Damba District, Gusau LGA, were arrested in connection with the abduction.

According to the Report obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday, the victims have been taken to a hospital in Gusau for medical care and will be reunited with their family soon.