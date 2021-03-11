Security: Anambra Speaker Donates Patrol Vehicles To Police

Awka – The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Uche Okafor, today, handed over two Sienna Buses to the Anambra State Police Command for effective patrol activities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the State.
Ayamelum, where the legislator hails from, is a major food basket in the state, with comparative advantage in cultivation of rice, maize, yam, vegetables and other staple crops.
However, farming activities in the area have been marred by the constant invasion of arms-wielding Fulani Herdsmen, whose cattle ravage the farms.
Handing over the vehicles branded in Police colour to the Command, Rt Hon. Okafor explained that the gesture was to complement the efforts of the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, towards ensuring adequate security of lives and property of Anambra residents.
According to him, the vehicles when deployed to the Ayamelum area, will assist the Police man the borders and prevent the incessant clashes between herders and farmers.
This he noted, will give impetus to the Agricultural potential of the area and enhance the state’s capacity to self sufficiency across many food belts.
“This is simply to support the Police to serve us better. There is no doubt that the Police have been very instrumental to the stability and peace enjoyed in the state. This is my little way of thanking them and encouraging them to continue to be at their best in the discharge of their duties,” he explained.
Regretting that the Police lost a lot in terms of manpower and equipment during the ENDSARS crises, the Anambra Speaker, called on well-to-do indigenes of the state to key into the initiative and donate towards replenishing what was lost by the security agencies.
“The security being talked about is enjoyed by everyone and therefore, should be everyone’s business. This is why our people should not abandon the security issue to government alone. Businesses flourish only when there is security, therefore very wealthy businessmen should start thinking towards providing these men who have chosen to serve us with what they need to do their jobs,” he opined.
In his remarks, the Chairman, Ayamelum Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Benjamin Okeji of Omasi Kingdom, who accompanied the Speaker on the occasion, regretted that despite the warning by Anambra state government, Fulani Herdsmen carrying AK-47 still terrorize farmers in major food basket communities in the area.
Igwe Okeji who said the threat of herders carrying AK-47 is still very much real in the agrarian communities of Ayamelum, regretted that farmers in the area no longer go to their farms for fear of being attacked.
He urged the State Government and security agencies to take a decisive step towards addressing the issue, calling also, for effective manning of the state’s borders with Kogi State, from where the herders come.
According to him, the donation will help support the Police intensify their efforts.
Receiving the keys to the vehicles, the Anambra Police Commissioner, CP Monday Bala Kuryas assured that the vehicles will be put to better use in ensuring the security of people of the area.
The Police Commissioner expressed appreciation to the Speaker for his benevolence, urging others to emulate him.
He said the Command under his watch, will sustain the fight against criminal elements in the state.
