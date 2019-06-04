Schlumberger Introduces a New Digital Exploration Platform

Schlumberger, one of the leading oil services companies, has introduced the GAIA, a digital exploration platform at the 81st EAGE Conference & Exhibition. The GAIA platform enables exploration teams to rapidly discover and access basin-scale data and manage their exploration opportunities.

The GAIA platform uses the power of the DELFI Exploration & Production cognitive environment to access data available from Schlumberger and other E&P industry data providers.

The GAIA platform provides a personalised user experience, enabling the explorationist to discover, visualise and interact with all the available data in a region or basin without compromising resolution and scale.

It also enables clients to manage their exploration portfolios in line with their corporate strategies. In addition, oil and gas regulators can utilize the platform to showcase their countries’ assets to potential operators.

Equally, E&P industry data providers can provide their clients with subscription-based access to their data library.

“Exploration teams spend a significant amount of nonproductive time finding, loading and curating data for months before they can start using the data in their subsurface workflows,” said Maurice Nessim, president, WesternGeco®, Schlumberger.

“We developed the GAIA platform to accelerate our clients’ data discovery, screening and ranking of their exploration opportunities. Our clients can now stop exploring for data and focus on exploring for oil and gas.”

Unique to the GAIA platform is the combination of a high-performance digital map for global data discovery and game-changing 3D visualization with streaming of basin-scale subsurface data. The GAIA platform is designed to modern cloud security standards with full data encryption, federated single sign-on and 24/7 monitoring by dedicated cloud security operations centers.

The GAIA digital exploration platform provides access to more than 3 million km2 of 3D seismic surveys, 3 million km of 2D seismic lines, and other exploration data types from our partner network of leading seismic and well data providers.

Schlumberger is the world’s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterisation, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry’s most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimise hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.