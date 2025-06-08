Saudi Club Al Hilal Offers Osimhen £22m-a-Year Deal

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal has made an offer of around £55 million to Napoli to sign Victor Osimhen.

However, this was firmly rejected by Napoli, who responded that if Al Hilal wants to open negotiations, they must meet Osimhen’s release clause of approximately £63 million.

According to Sky Sports, the Saudi giants could improve their bid to around £59 million in an attempt to lure the Nigerian striker to their club.

They are reportedly willing to offer Osimhen £22 million per year, which amounts to approximately £425,000 per week, tax-free.

Osimhen has not agreed to any personal terms. (Although some news from Italy on Saturday morning suggests he has.)

He is 26 years old and one of the top-scoring strikers in Europe’s top five leagues. With a year left on his contract, it is unlikely that he will join a Saudi club, as he still wants to explore opportunities in Europe to strengthen his legacy.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray last summer after his deadline-day move to Chelsea from Napoli collapsed.

He went on to win the Turkish Golden Boot with 26 goals, and in total, he netted 37 goals, the fifth most by any player in Europe’s top five leagues during the recently concluded season. He also helped the team secure a double: the Turkish League title and the Super Cup.