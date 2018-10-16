Saraki, Tambuwal, Fayose Others Lead PDP Presidential Campaign

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

has announced the Senate President, Bukola Saraki as the Director

General of the party’s 2019 Presidential campaign.

The National Working Committee (NWC) also announced the outgoing

governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose as the South-west zonal

coordinator alongside some other governors of the party.

Members of the campaign train are as follows:

H.E Dr. Bukola Saraki – Director-General

H.E Aminu Waziri Tambuwal – Zonal Coordinator, North West.

H.E Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo – Zonal Coordinator, North East

H.E. Dr. Samuel Ortom – Zonal Coordinator, North Central.

H.E Nyesom Wike – Zonal Coordinator,South South

H.E Ayodele Fayose – Zonal Coordinator, South West

H.E Engr. Dave Umahi – Zonal Coordinator,South East.

H.E Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN- Chairman, Legal Matters

H.E. Emmanuel Udom – Chairman, Fund Raising Committee

The NWC is expected to make further announcement on the composition and

structure of the campaign team.