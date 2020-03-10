Sanusi breaks silence after dethronement as Kano emir

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has reacted to his removal from office.

According to a video message he released, Mr. Sanusi accepted his dethronement as an act of destiny.

He said in part: “With almost six years on this throne and (in charge of) our heritage. Today, the Almighty Allah, who gave me the leadership has destined to take it back,” Mr. Sanusi said.

As I always say, leadership has predetermined tenure, the days Allah destined are numbered. When the days come to an end one must leave.

We have accepted whatever Allah decides. We have agreed. We appreciate (God). We are happy and we know it is what is best for us.

We enjoin everyone to remain peaceful. We have directed our family, our children and those that support us that whoever gets it and is endorsed by the people they should pay allegiance to him.

They should follow him (the new emir). They should guard his honour and dignity because that is also the honour and dignity of this palace.”