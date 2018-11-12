Safety Watchdog Suspends Drunk Pilot

India’s air safety watchdog on Monday suspended the license of a senior Air India pilot, who is also the carrier’s director of operations, for three years, after he failed alcohol tests.

Arvind Kathpalia is reported to have been suspended for three months in 2017 for allegedly refusing to take the breathalyzer test before a flight to London from New Delhi.

“The privileges of his license have been suspended for a period of three years from 11.11.2018 as per the provisions of applicable regulations,” a spokesperson at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Kathpalia could not be immediately reached for comment.

On Sunday, he said that he would contest the results of the tests and claimed he was the victim of internal feuding within the loss-making state-owned airline.

Between 2015-2017, 132 pilots in India failed a breathalyzer test during the mandatory pre-flight examination, the Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu told parliament in August.

Of these, 112 pilots were first time offenders and their pilot license was suspended for three months. Fifteen pilots were repeat offenders and had their license suspended for three years, Prabhu said.

The license of one pilot, who failed the test for the third time, was canceled while four expatriate pilots lost their foreign license for failing the test.

In August 2017, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association filed a court case against Kathpalia over the missed breathalyzer tests and other behavior.

Kathpalia was appointed operations director in June 2017. According to the job description at the time, he is responsible for flight operations, ground operations, and flight safety and training operations.

It is unclear if those remain the job specifications. It is also unclear if he will retain his position as operations director and stay on Air India’s board.