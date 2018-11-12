Safety Watchdog Suspends Drunk Pilot

India’s air safety watchdog on Monday suspended the license of a senior Air India pilot, who is also the carrier’s director of operations, for three years, after he failed alcohol tests.
Arvind Kathpalia is reported to have been suspended for three months in 2017 for allegedly refusing to take the breathalyzer test before a flight to London from New Delhi.
“The privileges of his license have been suspended for a period of three years from 11.11.2018 as per the provisions of applicable regulations,” a spokesperson at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
On Sunday, he said that he would contest the results of the tests and claimed he was the victim of internal feuding within the loss-making state-owned airline.
Of these, 112 pilots were first time offenders and their pilot license was suspended for three months. Fifteen pilots were repeat offenders and had their license suspended for three years, Prabhu said.
In August 2017, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association filed a court case against Kathpalia over the missed breathalyzer tests and other behavior.
It is unclear if those remain the job specifications. It is also unclear if he will retain his position as operations director and stay on Air India’s board.