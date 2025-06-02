On May 13–14, 2025, Chelyabinsk hosted Russian Creative Week – Ural, a major forum that brought together over 1,200 participants from across Russia and the world. Organized by the ANO “Creative Economy”, the event served as a platform for discussing key areas of the creative economy, from IT and game development to fashion, urbanism, and film.

Creativity Without Borders: International Collaboration

A standout feature of the forum was the participation of experts from 12 countries, including Cameroon, Zambia, Nigeria, and Indonesia. For the first time in the event’s history, representatives of the African creative community attended, highlighting the growing interest in Russia-Global South partnerships.

The forum laid the foundation for systemic cooperation in creative industries, with participants noting vast potential for joint projects in fashion, film, and technology.

Fashion as a Cultural Dialogue

A key focus was cross-cultural exchange. During a dedicated session, designers from different countries discussed the perception of Russian fashion and shared insights on global trends.

Esua Fidelis, founder of the African brand Aflourish, shared his experience:

“I came to Moscow in 2018 to study aerospace engineering but ended up launching a fashion brand. For us, it’s important to show that Africa is not one country but 55 nations with diverse cultures. Our clothing tells the continent’s story. Russian people are open to new ideas, and that’s inspiring.”

New Opportunities for Creative Industries

Participants explored key initiatives, including:

⦁ The launch of the Chelyabinsk Region Film Commission — a new tool to support film production.

⦁ Workshops on digital marketing, sound design, and branding.

⦁ Prospects for collaboration between Russian and international creative hubs.

Marina Mongush, President of ANO “Creative Economy,” emphasized:

“Creative industries deliver two key impacts: economic and social. The economic impact contributes to GDP growth, while the social impact retains talent in regions. If creative people stay, cities thrive. Infrastructure and a creative workforce are a survival strategy for any city competing for human capital.”

Outcome: Creativity Erases Boundaries

The forum strengthened international ties and demonstrated that creative industries can break down barriers, fostering dialogue and collaborative projects. On the platform of forums born new ideas, projects and collaborations that play a crucial role for Russian’s creative economy.

This forum was organized by the NGO “Creative economy” that contributes a significant influence on developing of creative industries in Russia. The organization was created in 2021 in order to unify authorities, businesses and representatives of creative industries, and to promote creative culture in the Russian Federation and abroad.