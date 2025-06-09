Rules Without Hugs, or Hugs Without Rules: Pick Your Parenting Poison

Parenting is not just about raising children—it’s about raising humans. Souls who will either build or break the world. While listening to Pastor Sam Oye of The Transforming Church speak on parenting styles, I found myself deeply reflecting on how the way we raise our children becomes the blueprint of their future.

Two dominant styles stood out in his teaching: authoritarian and indulgent parenting. Each has its place, but taken to the extreme, each becomes toxic.

In the authoritarian style, the home becomes a command center. Orders fly, emotions are silenced. Parents bark instructions like military commanders: “Thou shalt not…” “Don’t ever…” “Because I said so!”

There are rules—but no relationship. Compliance—but no conversation. When Daddy approaches the gate, the atmosphere shifts. The children scatter. Fear takes over.

The result? Children grow up obeying, but never truly connecting. They call home only when necessary—not out of hatred, but because warmth was never part of the equation. They learn silence, not expression. These parents are high in demand but low in response. They don’t ask if the child understands—or even wants to take that path. They just demand results—often straight A’s—regardless of interest or potential.

This style produces survivalists, not visionaries. Children start cutting corners just to meet expectations. Even cheating becomes a tool to satisfy their parents’ impossible demands.

I recall the story of a father with three children—two girls and the youngest, a boy. This man ruled his house with an iron fist. If he was at the gate, the television went off, and everyone disappeared into their rooms.

One day, the boy summoned his sisters and said, “This is our house too. If anyone wants to control people, let them go to their own father’s house.”

When their dad returned, he found his children casually watching television.

The boy stood up and said, “Daddy, we want you to know that this is our father’s house, not a barracks. We have a voice.”

The father was stunned. Then he hugged his son and said, “Now you are a man. You know your rights.”

Even authoritarian fathers admire boldness—but often crush the very courage they hope to see.

On the flip side, indulgent parenting is a flood of love with no boundaries. The parent becomes a best friend, an emotional ATM. Whatever the child wants, the child gets. If the child cries, the parent gives in. If they sulk, the parent starts negotiating. This teaches children early that emotional manipulation is a tactic. Cry to win. Withdraw to gain sympathy.

These children grow up into adults who bring the same behavior into relationships. Deny them, and they sulk or explode. And if their partner isn’t easily swayed, frustration sets in. That marriage turns into a battlefield between unmet expectations and cold reality.

Curiously, many people raised in authoritarian homes swing to indulgent parenting. Scarred by fear, they overcompensate with freedom. They try to give the love they never received—but in doing so, deprive their children of the structure they desperately need.

It’s the parenting pendulum: from control to chaos. In trying to correct our past, we create a new problem. Parenting from wounds, not wisdom.

I was born and raised in a military barracks. There, obedience was non-negotiable. Authority was absolute. Commands were to be obeyed without questions. That discipline shaped our homes too. Fathers didn’t ask for your opinion—they told you what to do. Even among us, the barracks boys, discipline reigned.

To this day, when our seniors post on Facebook, the respect in our responses is unmistakable. That’s just how we roll.

That life taught us honor. It taught us respect. But it also starved us emotionally. We learned to stand at attention—but not always how to express how we feel. We were shaped to obey, but not always taught to reason or reflect.

So, what’s the solution?

Balance. We need rules and relationships. Discipline and dialogue. Structure and softness.

Our children need boundaries, but they also need to be heard.

They need correction, but also compassion.

They need to know what’s expected—but also be free to ask “why.”

Parenting must evolve beyond the shadows of our upbringing. It must go beyond revenge or compensation. It must be intentional.

We are not raising robots. We are raising thinkers, leaders, and citizens of the world.

A child raised with only rules will rebel.

A child raised with only freedom will self-destruct.

But a child raised with both truth and love will flourish.

Let us raise children who are strong enough to speak—and wise enough to listen. Not just obedient, but responsible. Not just successful, but whole.

That is the parenting generation the future needs. And it must begin with us.

