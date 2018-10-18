Rowdy session in Senate over sitting arrangement

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who reportedly prevented Senator

Godswill Akpabio from speaking from a seat not assigned him, caused a

rowdy session on Wednesday at the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that Akpabio, a former minority leader recently

decamped to the APC from the PDP, and his former seat is now occupied by Senator Olujimi Abiodun.

It was gathered the Senator Albert Akpan, from Akwa Ibom State, had

raised the alarm of alleged plans by the APC in the state to cause

mayhem and to ensure that the 2019 general elections do not hold in the

state which has before now been adjudged one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Akpabio sought to respond to the allegation using the microphone of

Senator Ali Ndume, from Borno South, because his microphone was not

functioning.

However, Saraki refused Akpabio to speak using another Senator’s

microphone, and insisted that Akpabio should move to another seat where there is a working microphone.