Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who reportedly prevented Senator
Godswill Akpabio from speaking from a seat not assigned him, caused a
rowdy session on Wednesday at the National Assembly.
It would be recalled that Akpabio, a former minority leader recently
decamped to the APC from the PDP, and his former seat is now occupied by Senator Olujimi Abiodun.
It was gathered the Senator Albert Akpan, from Akwa Ibom State, had
raised the alarm of alleged plans by the APC in the state to cause
mayhem and to ensure that the 2019 general elections do not hold in the
state which has before now been adjudged one of the most peaceful states in the country.
Akpabio sought to respond to the allegation using the microphone of
Senator Ali Ndume, from Borno South, because his microphone was not
functioning.
However, Saraki refused Akpabio to speak using another Senator’s
microphone, and insisted that Akpabio should move to another seat where there is a working microphone.
Rowdy session in Senate over sitting arrangement
Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who reportedly prevented Senator