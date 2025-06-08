Ronaldo Rejects Offer to Play in the FIFA Club World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected offers to play in this year’s edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ronaldo stated that he was approached by multiple clubs participating in the tournament.

Even after FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed confidence that Ronaldo would join a participating team following his stint at Al Nassr, the 40-year-old has turned down every offer, asserting that he can’t be part of every tournament.

“I will not be at the Club World Cup,” said Ronaldo.

“Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can’t try and do everything. You can’t catch every ball.”

At the end of the Saudi Pro League season, when Al Nassr played their final game, Ronaldo did say, “The chapter is over,” which many interpreted as a sign he was set for a move but that has not turned out to be the case.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr two years ago after his second spell with Manchester United was terminated. He scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for the club, including 35 in 41 matches last season.

He was influential in scoring for his national team during their triumph over Germany in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday and is set to face Spain in the final.