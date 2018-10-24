Roman Reigns Loses Universal Championship to Leukemia

The four times World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Champion, Roman Reigns has officially relinquished his WWE Universal Championship as a result leukemia.

Born Leati Joseph Anoa’I a.k.a Roman Reigns, who opened up to the fans and public on Monday Night Raw said that he has been living with the ailment for 11 years and unfortunately it was back.

As a result of this, the head honcho of The Shield brothers comprising of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose said that he would not be able to fulfill his role and he “can’t be that fighting champion”.

“I want to make one thing clear: By no means is this a retirement speech, because after I’m done whipping leukemia’s ass once again, I’m coming back home”, he said.

Meanwhile, the WWE officially confirmed that Roman Reigns has relinquished the WWE Universal championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008.

“Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease”, the WWE said.

Anoa’i, 33, played college football for Georgia Tech and attempted to play for both the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He then played a season in the Canadian Football League and retired from football in 2008. He ultimately signed with the WWE in 2010, debuted onscreen for the company in late 2012 and has become one of the most recognizable performers in the WWE.

He was scheduled for a three-way match against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in a headlining match at the WWE Crown Jewel show on November 2, 2018 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As a result of Reigns absence, WWE has said that Strowman and Lesnar would go one-on-one at Crown Jewel to determine a new Universal Champion.