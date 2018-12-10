Roles of Lawyers in the Nigerian Anti-Corruption Fights

Corruption has caused a great set-back to every system in the whole world including Nigeria. Corruption however encompasses a lot of definitions and or meanings. A publication released by the Nigerian Bar Association-herein after referred to as NBA- today, has it that today the 9th day of December, 2018 marks the 15th anniversary of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) since the adoption in 2003, the Convention Against Corruption has achieved near-universal status with 186 States including Nigeria signing up to the Convention. Therefore, the 9th day of December of every year is observed across the globe as the International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) with the aim of raising public awareness of corruption igniting discourse on, amongst others, required measures for tackling corruption. This paper is an attempt at recommending some roles that Nigerian lawyers can perform in support of the Anti-Corruption Fights launched by the government. More so that of recent, several corruption allegations and prosecution have ruined the career of some lawyers including some few learned Silk of the Bar.

On a start, considering the roles lawyers play in the corporate practices, it is observed that some lawyers engage in some certain un-dignifying practices around the Corporate Affairs Commission- Office-herein after referred to as the CAC-, especially the Headquarters in Abuja. Some of these corrupt and criminal acts include: forgery and aiding and abetting of forgery of signatures of shareholders, Directors, Sole Proprietors, etc., whom they cannot make available to physically sign; selling out their personal details to the Business Centers around the CAC to transact with and perhaps make some financial returns to them, among other corrupt practices. Those lawyers who engage in all these acts know themselves and it is better that they desist from all these acts before it is too late. It is my humble submission that it is the roles of lawyers to be whistle blowers by ensuring that all these forms of corruption do not exist.

Also, there are corrupt practices in the court system of which some lawyers are contributors. Some of them aid and abet some of the court officials to engage in corruption all in the name of serving their clients. They already know the financial challenges faced by some of the court staff, so, they take advantage of such situation by offering money as bribery. I could not even imagine that some lawyers give out some of their processes to court’s bailiff to file or do some functions on their behalf. Some bailiffs take a lawyer’s processes to the bank in order to make payment on their behalf leaving his official duties undone, the act for which the said bailiff would be paid by the said lawyer as compensation or appreciation. It is no doubt that some of the Nigerian citizens never wish Nigeria well because of what and how they benefit from corruption and that is the case of these lawyers I am talking about. Corruption is their ego. If corruption is taken away, then, they are lifeless. This is very unprofessional and unethical. Some senior lawyers in the law offices too contribute to these corrupt practices in the court system. They send their juniors in the office out to meet so and so person; to do some corrupt practices and where the junior complains, he is in serious trouble. This mentality of sustaining under corruption has to stop!

Furthermore, 2019 election processes have commenced gradually. Lawyers’ services are required at some points. There are those who would have been rehearsing how they would aid, abet and benefit from the corruption of their clients. This is not part of the roles of a lawyer. There is no need to contribute to the destruction of a system in order to benefit from such destroyed system.

Also, the Nigerian Bar Association’s elections have been accused of a lot of corrupt practices ranging from: election rigging, deliberate disenfranchisement of members, misuse of members’ generated funds, etc. Some of these allegations contribute to some of the factions found in some of the NBA Branches across the nation. These acts of corruption must stop if the bar is to move forward.

Also, as lawyers, it is necessary for us to establish an anti-corruption non-governmental organization to support the government in the fight against corruption.

Furthermore, as lawyers, at every platform that we belong to, we should continue to speak out and speak against corruption and to further the awareness of the fight against corruption in the members of the public.

Finally, as lawyers and learned members of the society, we know those conducts that are corrupt practices, so my humble advice is for use to put a stop to them in the name of our integrity and in the name of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in the name of God Almighty.

