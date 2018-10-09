ROGAN Foundation Holds Seminar on Hate Speech

ROGAN leadership Foundation, a think-tank which focuses on governance and nation-building processes in Nigeria and UFUK dialogue, a non profit organisation with focus on promoting peace and interfaith relationships are set to host a seminar on hate speech in Nigeria.

With the theme “Combating Hate Speech in Nigerian Media”, the round table seminar is expected to tackle issues relating to hate speech in the print, broadcast and electronic media.

The seminar which would be moderated by Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Rogan Leadership Foundation, Dr. Jideofor Adibe, would feature paper presentations from Mannir Dan-Ali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Daily Trust.

Osita Okechukwu, Director General (DG), Voice of Nigeria would be expected to also deliver a paper on hate speech in the broadcast media while Chris Ngwodo, Lawyer, blogger and independent researcher would be on hand to present a paper on; Between hate speech and freedom of expression: a blogger’s perspective.

Among those expected to also grace the day include Professor Shuaibu Ibrahim, former President, Nigerian Political Science Association, and Secretary, Board of Trustees, ROGAN Leadership Foundation, Kamil Kemance, CEO, UFUK Dialogue as well as Professor (Dr) Hussein Sert, Vice Chancellor, Nile University.

The event will be taking place at the Nile University on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

The Nigerian Senate had proposed a new law that any person found guilty of any form of hate speech that results in the death of another person shall die by hanging upon conviction, following a declaration by the Federal Government that hate speech was an act of terrorism.

This will be part of the bills to be considered at the resumption of the National Assembly from its recess.