Robbers Storm Bank at noonday in Lagos

Some daredevil armed robbers have reportedly stormed a new generation bank in broad daylight in Lagos carting away unspecified amount of money and shooting a customer in the process.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around midday while people were on queue to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at the bank premises.

The armed robbers, who rode on a motorcycle, were said to have dispossessed the man and another woman of their money before shooting him.

Eyewitnesses, who took to social media to lament about the incident, accused the police of responding after the armed robbers had left.

“The man who was shot was approached and asked for the money he withdrew from the ATM. He refused to hand over the money and that was when he was shot. The robbers mounted a bike and sped off.”

One Ruth, who said her mother was at the bank at the time, faulted police’ silence on the fleecing of the gunned man and another woman.

She wrote: “My mum came home and was telling me about a robbery that just happened at the GTBank in Bode Thomas, where she was and how someone was shot. I am just thankful to God that she came home safe and sound.

“They (police) did not mention that the said man and a woman were robbed, why downplay it?

“Imagine, if it is to be stopping people on the road to ask for license and tinted permit, they no go carry last.”

A resident, Mavrik, who claimed a police station was four houses away from the bank, said cops did not show up until the robbers had fled.

Reacting to the incident, the officer-in-charge of the Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle, denied that the bank was under attack as reported.

Shogunle said: “Men on motorcycle shot a man standing in front of the bank on the leg and sped off. Victim rushed to the hospital and in a stable condition. Area C Commander Surulere has moved police units to the scene.”