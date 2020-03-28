Road cut into two, about 100 houses destroyed in Akure explosion

At least 100 residential buildings, school, churches were destroyed by an explosion around midnight in Akure, Ondo State.

The blast also completely cut off the ever-busy Akure /Owo road, while many people were said to be injured.

The incident which happened less than a kilometre to Akure Airport, affected many residents of Eleyowo community, destroying completely a church and a school in the area.

Many people who lived within the church premises were said to be injured while some were rescued by the people of the community.

The school with boarding facilities was destroyed beyond repair with roofs of all the buildings blown off.