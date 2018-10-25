Rivers’ only PDP Senator joins APC

The only Senator in the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Rivers State, Ideozu Osinakachukwu, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).‎

The senator’s defection was announced on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday by Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe).

With his defection, all the three senators from Rivers State now belong to the APC. The two other APC senators from the state are Andrew Uchendu and Magnus Abe.

The latest defection, including that of Shehu Sani who joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has altered the composition of the political parties in the Senate.

While the APC has 56, PDP now has 49. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have two each, with PRP having one.