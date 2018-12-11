Rivers: Music In Egbeda As Wike Breaks Ground For Community Town Hall

Chairman of the Egbeda Community Development Committee in Rivers State, Ukoha Omereji says the community is agog with joy as Governor Nyesom Wike flags-off the commencement of the construction of their town hall. ”We are very grateful to Governor Wike for approving the project for the communit. We will always support his administration”, he said.. Chief of Staff to the Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke has praised Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for releasing funds for the construction of a community town hall in Egbeda, Emohua Local Government Area.

Performing the foundation laying for the project at the weekend, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke also lauded the Member Representing Emohua State Constituency, Mr Sam Ogeh for fulfilling his pledge to the Egbeda people.

Woke said that he is happy with the project because it will be completed in line with specifications and schedule as funds have been reserved for it.