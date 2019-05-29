Rivers Contaminated with Antibiotics- new study reveals

According to a new global study, the world’s rivers are widely contaminated with antibiotics. The study, led by researchers at the University of York revealed that 65% of rivers from 72 countries had antibiotics in their samples.

Dangerous levels of contamination were most frequently found in Asia and Africa, the team said, with sites in Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Pakistan and Nigeria exceeding safe levels by the greatest degree.

The worst case was found at a site in Bangladesh, where concentrations of the drug Metronidazole, which is used to treat bacterial infections, including skin and mouth infections, exceeded safe levels by up to 300 times.

The most prevalent antibiotic was trimethoprim, primarily used to treat urinary tract infections, which was detected at 307 of the 711 sites tested.

Ciproflaxacin was the antibiotic that most frequently exceeded safe levels, breaching the threshold in 51 places.

Dr John Wilkinson, from the university’s department of environment and geography, who coordinated the monitoring work, said no other study had been done on this scale.

He said: “Until now, the majority of environmental monitoring work for antibiotics has been done in Europe, North America and China. Often, only a handful of antibiotics. We know very little about the scale of problem globally.

“Our study helps to fill this key knowledge gap with data being generated for countries that had never been monitored before.”

The data was collected from 711 sites, and from some of the world’s best-known rivers, including the Chao Phraya, Danube, Mekong, Seine, Thames, Tiber and Tigris.

Professor Alistair Boxall, of the York Environmental Sustainability Institute, said: “The results are quite eye opening and worrying, demonstrating the widespread contamination of river systems around the world with antibiotic compounds.

“Many scientists and policy makers now recognise the role of the natural environment in the antimicrobial resistance problem. Our data show that antibiotic contamination of rivers could be an important contributor.

“Solving the problem is going to be a mammoth challenge and will need investment in infrastructure for waste and wastewater treatment, tighter regulation and the cleaning up of already contaminated sites.”

Researchers found that high-risk sites were typically next to wastewater treatment plants, waste or sewage dumps and in some areas of political turmoil.