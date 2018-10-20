Rivers APC Raises Alarm over Plot by Justice Nworgu, Wike, Abe to Frustrate Appeal

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has raised

alarm over an attempt by Justice Chinwendu Nworgu and the Rivers State

Judiciary to frustrate the appeal of the judgment handed down by the

judge on October 10, 2018 in favour of Senator Magnus Abe supporters.

The APC in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary Warisenibo

Chris Finebone noted that, “despite having entered an appeal and stay of

execution of the judgment, Justice Nworgu has frustrated every effort by

the APC to obtain a certified true copy of the judgment to enable its

legal team perfect the appeal process.”

The Statement reads: “Earlier in the week, sources close to the APC

revealed that shortly after the judgment was handed down, a tripartite

accord was struck by Gov. Nyesom Wike, Senator Abe and Justice Chinwendu Nworgu to ensure that Rivers APC is frustrated by ‘whatever possible means’ from swiftly perfecting its appeal process through the delay in making available to the party a certified true copy of the judgment.

“In a letter by Lateef O. Fagbemi, SAN, Counsel to the Respondents

(Ojukaye Amachree-led EXCO) addressed to the Director (Litigation) and

copied The Registrar, High Court of Rivers State, Fagbemi (SAN) stated:

“Considering

the nature of the case, being a pre-election matter of which time is of

utmost essence, efforts have been made by the Respondent, prior to this

application, to obtain a certified copy of the judgment so as to enable

her exercise her constitutional right of appeal against the said judgment in good time, but to no avail. It is now more than 7 days after the

delivery of the judgment in the open court, yet all effort to obtain

copy of the judgment has proved abortive.”

“We make bold to state that the inexplicable delay to make available the

judgment 9 days after Justice Nworgu read it in the open court runs

against the requirement that such judgment should be made available to

partieswithin 7 days. Unfortunately, there appears not to be any intention by Justice Nworgu and officials of the Rivers State Judiciary to comply

accordingly. We cannot but disclose our findings which unequivocally

revealed that Justice Nworgu is awaiting directive from Gov. Nyesom Wike

on whether to release the judgment to us or not. This is despicable and

should be condemned by all who cherish the integrity of the temple of

justice.

“As a party, we condemn this underhand scheme to pervert justice and

call on the Chief Justice of the Federation, the President, Court of

Appeal and the Nigerian Judicial Council to take notice and swiftly

intervene to forestall a resort to self-help in the face of an obvious

sabotage of the judicial system by Justice Nworgu, Governor Wike and

Senator Magnus Abe working hand in gloves.”