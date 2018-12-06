Rivers: APC Chieftain In Court For Murder

Chairman of the Rivers State wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ojukaye Flag Amachree, is expected to be arraigned before Justice Joy N. Akpughunum of the state High Court in Port Harcourt, the state capital, this on Thursday to take plea on his alleged second murder charge.

The embattled APC chief is also expected to take his plea on conspiracy to a murder charge before the same court.

The charges that are being preferred on Amachree by the state government are in respect of Case Number PH/1664/CR/2016. It is the state against the accused person.

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, Justice Chinwendu Nwogu of the state High Court adjourned the ruling on the suit filed by the state government seeking the trial of the APC chief in absentia to January 16, 2019.

In the said matter, the state through her counsels argued that since Amachree has continued to run from trial, it was ready to proceed with relevant evidence in his absence.