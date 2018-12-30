Rivers: APC Chief Tears Wike’s Budget, Says It’s A Fraudulent Document

The budget outlay of N480 billion which Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday presented to the Legislative arm of the state government for consideration and approval has received a seeming harsh criticism from a chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the big oil and gas state.

The APC stalwart who is also a Kalabari titled chief, Alamboye Igonikon, has described the 2019 budget as ‘’a mere document of impulse’’ by Wike tailored to pursue the governor’s personal ‘’fancy and agenda’’.

He said in Port Harcourt, the state capital, that the entire budget does not represent what a thorough budget should be. ‘’Instead of capturing the essential areas of need of the people, instead of making provision for even and equitable development of every area of the state, what Wike presented as a budget to the Assembly is sheer wishful thinking based on his brain wave; not well thought through programmes and plans that will grow the economy of Rivers and give jobs to the youths.

‘’The governor’s claim that the 2018 budget achieved 80 percent implementation is manifestly false and perhaps the biggest lie taken from the very abyss of hell. How could he have achieved 80 percent implementation when he managed to fund only three ministries out of the rest in the state civil service?

‘’Apart from Ministry of Works and two others, Wike blatantly refused to fund capital budgets of the rest of the ministries since he became governor. The civil servants and commissioners can attest to this fact; not even ancillary services at the State Secretariat are funded leading to the sorry state of hygiene and sanitation at the complex’’, Igonikon, the APC chieftain said.

Continuing, he wondered why Governor Wike refused to promote civil servants, Assembly and other workers in the state public service, adding, ‘’as I speak, Wike is close to spending four years in office as governor. He has not promoted a single civil servant in the State public service. The reason is that he doesn’t want to pay them their rightful earnings that will emanate from such promotions. All the governor does is to fund only the few ministries where he personally awarded the contracts.

‘’In 2017, he handpicked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the state House of Assembly whom he funded their constituency projects; he brazenly left out the APC members of the House. He refused to realise that he is governor of the entire state and not governor for only PDP.

‘’He ignored the fact that those APC assembly members represent various areas and constituencies of Rivers State. What he did was to levy collective punishment on the entire constituents of those areas represented by APC lawmakers. Is this not the height of callousness?

‘’The only evidence of budget implementation we have seen is that the governor operates the state budget in line with his whimsical and capricious bent. He moves funds without appropriate legislative averment from one head to another as it suits his fancy.’’

He challenged the governor to invite commissioners and heads of parastatals and agencies to individually come forward to defend their budgets before the Assembly. ‘’Rivers people are challenging Wike to allow commissioners and heads of agencies and parastatals to appear and defend their specific components of the the budget as is the usual practice.

‘’He will not let that happen to avoid them opening a major Pandora box on the fraud which this budget is. Where did the governor get the money with which he is using to sponsor the weddings of children of selected judicial officers in the Rivers State judiciary as he is doing now instead of funding the judiciary adequately devoid of favouritism?’’

This is coming as this reporter had reported that most likely, a huge chunk of the fiscal proposal will be going into funding Wike’s re-election and those of his ally on the PDP platform. The governor is facing an epic challenge from the APC driven by kinsman, Chibuike Amaechi, Transportation Minister who also doubles as the Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Organisation.

Governor Wike is however, claiming that the strategic thrust for the 2019 budget is to promote economic growth and diversification, create jobs and reduce unemployment; take as many of Rivers people out of poverty and improve the standard of living of the state.

But a statement by his media handlers did not provide any evidence to show how far the Wike administration has gone in taking Rivers people ‘’out of poverty’’ nor any data to show the number of the electorate whose standard of living have significantly improved.

According to their statement, ‘’the budget is premised on an oil price bench mark of 55 United States dollars per barrel, which is five dollars lower than that of the Federal Government. The 2019 Rivers budget is christened: Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development.

‘’The governor proposed N323, 288,970,085.00 as capital expenditure, while Recurrent Expenditure will gulp N157, 122,354,564.15. The capital allocation of 323,288,970,085.00 for the 2019 fiscal year represents 65 per cent of the total budget. This sum is however less than the figure for 2018 by N57, 708,717,319.00 due to the reduction in the total size of the 2019 budget as against that of 2018.

‘’The 2019 Appropriation Bill has set priorities for human capital development and infrastructural provision. A substantial part of the capital budget is allocated to the Ministries of Agriculture; Education; Employment Generation and Empowerment; Health; Sports Development; Women Affairs; Works; and Youth Development.

‘’N72, 911,765,640.21 billion naira for the construction and improvement of the State’s road network and transport infrastructure.This sum, which constitute about 24 per cent of the total capital budget, will be utilized to continue with the funding of the construction and completion of roads.

‘’The sectoral allocation of the capital budget is as follows: (Proposed) Administration Sector; N17, 820,704,443.79 ,Economic Sector: N99, 053,565,640.20 ; Law and Justice Sector; N 4,350,000,000.00; Social Sector; N127, 292,200,000.00 and ; Special Heads, N50, 347,500,000.00; Loan Repayments , N24, 425,000,000.00.’’