Rivers 2019: Wike Scales Round One As Appeal Court Clips APC Wings

Baring any quick sand deal between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and any of the contending parties in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike will be coasting home to an early victory except the apex court decides otherwise in the event of APC appealing.

The Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division on Wednesday confirmed that the state wing of the APC will not field candidates during the 2019 general elections. The court dismissed the appeal filed by a factional governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.

The appeal court also confirmed the ruling of Justice Chinwendu Nwogu that the party has no ward, local government, and state executives in the state as the court earlier dismissed the appeal filed by ousted State Chairman, Ojukaye Flag Amachree.

A Special Panel of the appeal court chaired by Justice Abubakar Yahaya dismissed the two appeals for lack of merit.

A third appeal which centred on the judgement by Justice Nwogu was also dismissed because it was filed out of time and therefore, statute barred.

Delivering his judgement Justice Yahaya,said the appeal against the Justice Nwogu High Court judgement on the party congress crisis lacks merit, adding that the application for joinder failed to observed the 14 days rules of Appeal.

While delivering judgement on the substantive appeal number CA/PH/198 that bothered on Justice Nwogu’s judgement, the panel ruled that the Ojukaye faction failed to seek leave of court before appealing against the judgement.

Justice Yahaya ruled that the judgement delivered at the lower court was a consent judgement, adding that Ojukaye faction should have done the needful legally before approaching the court.

Counsel to Ibrahim Umar and 22 others, Patrick Luke said that the rulings of the Court of Appeal confirms that the judgement by Justice Nwogu remains valid and is still subsisting.

Counsel to Ojukaye Flag Amachree, Emenike Ebete noted that the court heard the three matters and in her wisdom arrived at the rulings confirming the judgment of Justice Nwogu.

‘’Arguments were taken but the Court in its infinite wisdom held that in appeal 461, that is the substantive appeal, that the consent judgement of the High Court of Rivers state and by provision of the constitution, we ought to have sought leave of court to appeal against that consent judgement. That is their own decision and they struck it out.

‘’The one for the candidates and the party state excos, we were dismissed on the ground that it was a pre-election matter, that we did not bring the application within 14 days after decision was delivered on October 10. What that means is that, we will approach the Supreme court to contest the judgment’’, he said.

Last October 10, a Port Harcourt High Court nullified the nomination of Tonye Cole as the governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers on the ground that his nomination was a function of illegality and unconstitutional acts.

The court also nullified the the National Assembly and state House of Assembly primaries of the party that were conducted on the premise of illegal ward congresses.

The court equally nullified all the elections of the state Ward, Local Government and State Executive Committees of the APC that arose from the illegal ward congresses.

Justice Nwogu in a suit filed by Ibrahim Imah and 22 others against the APC, declared that the ward congresses of Rivers APC were illegal because they were not conducted in line with the APC Guidelines and Constitution.