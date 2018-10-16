Ritualist nabbed for removing vital human parts

A 39-year-old suspected kidnapper and ritual killer, Mr Yakubu Hamidu,

has been arrested for killing and removing vital human parts in Kogi

State and its environs. He made the terrifying confession of hw and his

gang members carry out their illicit trade while being paraded by the

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja.

According to the Police, Hamidu, who hails from Ankpa Local Government

Area of Kogi State, was the leader of the deadly gang, whose job was to

supply vital male and female organs to some personalities within Kogi

and neighbouring states.

The suspect was the commander of Vigilance Group in Ankpa at the time

these heinous crimes were committed.

When he was asked how much he was paid upon supply of human intestines

and other vital organs, he said he was paid N300,000 the first time he

ventured into the criminal business.

Hamidu said there were other times that he and other accomplices got

N200,000 and N150,000 respectively. He said he was arrested in respect

of the supply of human organs to Abdullahi Ibrahim and Shuaibu Adamu.”

Both Ibrahim and Adamu, however, denied the claim, even as they accused

Hamidu of being sponsored by unnamed persons, to incriminate them.

The vigilante commander told newsmen that it was true that he was

approached to look for female organs and he and his collaborators took

the job.

“We shot the person with a single-barrelled gun. The driver drove the

person inside the bush and removed the organ. The second time we moved

to the same area, we saw another person; the driver dragged the person

inside the bush and removed the organ. I was the one that shot the first

person.

“After that one, we went for another assignment, until 2016 and 2017,

when they called me for another assignment.

“We were asked to look for human intestines. We went for the assignment.

I held a victim on his head while my colleague hit him with stick. That

was when we got the intestines.”

While parading the suspects, DCP Moshood said, the gang leader, Hamidu,

is a native of Ankpa and the vigilante leader in the community. He

stated that he and his “vigilante guards are the hit-men responsible for

the killings of several victims and removing their organs, mostly male

and female organs, including other body parts such as the head, kidney,

and other vital body organs and sell them to personalities within and

outside the state for rituals.

“During interrogations, the gang leader, Yakubu Hamidu, and his members

now in police custody confessed to the crime and admitted that they were

sponsored and working for Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali aka Halims and Alhaji

Shaibu Adamu aka Aye-Marina whom they handover the body parts to after

killing their victims and severing their body organs and collecting huge

sums of money in hundred thousands of naira. Aye-Marina’s driver known

as Zakaru receives the body parts from Yakubu Hamidu.”