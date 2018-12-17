Review Your Existing Strategy, RoLAC Tasks Code of Conduct Bureau

The new board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is currently under intense pressure to review the organisation’s existing strategy and developing a new five-year strategic plan (2019 to 2023) in a bid to give the anti-graft fight in Nigeria a big boost.

Pressure for the review commenced with a roundtable for all new and old board members and over 10 directors/heads of department. Prior to the meeting, a team of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), an instrument of the British Council, visited the new Chairman and board members of the CCB to prioritise areas of implementation of the existing strategy that was developed three years ago.

Earlier this outgoing year, RoLAC supported the Presidential Advisory Council on anti-corruption to facilitate a peer review of the strategic plans of various anti-corruption agencies.

Then, CCB highlighted the lack of a functional board as their biggest challenge for strategy implementation and organisational effectiveness. This provided the basis for the intervention.

The push for the review is coming as RoLAC also supported the Lagos State Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee (CJSRC) to host a workshop for the Judiciary in the state. The aim was to raise awareness about the recently issued Practice Direction on Sentencing Guidelines, as a way to improve the judiciary’s ability to comply with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

Over 143 judges and magistrates participated in the workshop.

The Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Opeyemi Oke, signed off the guidelines in March 2018. The objective was to reduce arbitrariness and encourage uniformity in the sentencing of convicted person in the handling criminal cases.

The guidelines are based on the premises of prevention, restraint, rehabilitation, deterrence, education of the public, restitution, and restoration.

Reactions from participants who benefited from the workshop on sentencing guidelines:

‘’It has been an interesting exercise. I thought that because I was part of the reform team, I knew it all. But I have learnt a lot and now understand what can influence your sentencing’’, said Justice Opesanwo

‘’I am very grateful for the opportunity to attend this training. I had looked at the guidelines in my chambers and dropped it. But now I can tie the loose ends together. Now I understand that we have to pause and balance the interest of the victim, offender and society. It’s not just about imprisonment. Please let’s all use the guidelines’’, Magistrate Joy Ugbomoiko said.

In the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Lagos, the Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJ) legislation was recently passed just as Adamawa and Kano states are accelerating their actions to join them.

In Adamawa, following a number of public hearings and committee deliberations, the ACJ bill was passed by the state House of Assembly. It is now awaiting the governor’s approval, with RoLAC supporting advocacy efforts to speed it through. Over 349 people have been directly engaged in the process (from May 2017 to date).

In Kano, the ACJ Bill went through first and second readings at the state House of Assembly. It is now at the committee stage. RoLAC supported a sensitisation workshop for civil society groups in Kano and a dedicated meeting for the House to review the bill.

At the meeting, the Deputy Speaker made a commitment to ensure the bill was passed in 2018. Over 198 people have been directly engaged in the process (from November 2017 to date). The Kano ACJ Law features some unique elements. It will be the first of the sharia practicing states in Northern Nigeria to merge the sharia criminal procedure and the English-based criminal procedure into one law.

The Justice Sector Reform Teams (JSRTs) are oversight bodies comprised of justice sector institutions at the state-level to implement reforms. A national conference is hosted for JSRTs bi-annually and is coordinated by the Federal Justice Sector Reform Coordination Committee (FJSRCC). The platform enables the teams to learn from each other’s experiences of championing justice reforms. The initiative is supported by RoLAC.

Last November, the conference was held in Benin City, the Edo State capital. Shortly before the event, the Borno State JSRT was welcomed to the network, which now has 27 member states represented in the network.

During the conference, the teams from Lagos, Ondo and Delta states promoted the benefits of specialized courts. The Plateau State JSRT presented how improved relations between the State’s Attorney-General and Chief Judge facilitated prison decongestion.

The conference called on members to adopt funding strategies towards the sustainability of the network. The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Dipeolu Mosunmola, and the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Joshua Izang Madaki were appointed JSRT Ambassadors with the mandate of advancing the cause of the network in two key entities: the Conference of Speakers and the Body of Chief Judges.

Furthermore, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly publicly made a commitment that the state would provide ongoing funding for the JSRT.