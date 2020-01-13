“Reveal findings on murder of three IRT Policemen by your personnel,” RULAAC tells Army Authorities

The Nigerian Army Authorities have been asked to make public, the findings of a panel that investigated last year’s murder of three police operatives by identified Army personnel.

The three Policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), we’re taking a suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume to Jalingo, Taraba state capital, when soldiers manning a checkpoint opened fire on them, killing the three officers and a civilian.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in September 2019, directed the Army headquarters to set up a panel to investigate the matter and unravel the culprits behind the violence, amidst claims that soldiers of 93 Batallion and top local police officers had connived to free Wadume.

Wadume was later re-arrested and taken to the Force Headquarters where he made confessional statements that corroborated police’s suspicion that Nigerian Army personnel were involved in the conspiracy that led to the killing of the three IRT policemen and the civilian.

It will be recalled that the Investigation panel had since September 2019 submitted its report on the issue to the Army authorities.

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, has wondered why nothing has been heard about the report of the investigative panel ever since.

Chairman of the RULAAC, Okey Nwangwu who spoke to newsmen in Awka, urged Nigerians to rise and ask questions about the motive behind the killing of three police operatives and their civilian counterparts.

“Injustice thrives when good men do and say nothing. Considering the startling revelations made by the criminal suspect when he was rearrested by IRT operatives, we want to know the likely role of top military ranks in the kidnapping and other violent crimes in Nigeria,” he noted.

Nwangwu continued, “We must continue to ask, will Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeant Usman Danzumi, Sergeant Dahiru Musa and the civilian who were murdered in August 2019 while on legitimate assignment ever get justice? When will the report of the investigation panel make its findings public and justice served.”