Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Others Docked Over N1.3bn Fraud

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ifeoma Okpalugo as well as Olumide Odumosu, Suleiman Yusuf Tegina and Helen Nwafor have been arraigned before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged them before the court on a 14-count charge bordering on felony and stealing to the tune of N1.3 billion.

The suspects were charged alongside Yus Investment Nigeria Limited and Olivia Osmond Nigeria Limited for allegedly diverting the alleged sum belonging to the Nigeria Police Force, to their personal use.

At the resumption of trial, when they were scheduled to be arraigned, the third defendant, Helen Nwafor, told the court that she did not understand English.

She had, therefore, requested someone to interpret the charges preferred against her in Igbo, which is her native language.

Consequently, the Judge had adjourned the matter and remanded the defendants in prison custody.

At the resumption of trial, the court engaged one Ogamba Consilia, to interpret the charges in Igbo to the third defendant.

However, Nwafor recanted her earlier statement, saying she understood the count and would take her plea in English.

In view of this, O. A. Osinfowora, moved an application seeking the order of the court to discharge the interpreter and the prosecution counsel did not object to the application.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Ogbadu Joseph (Now at Large), Hassan Paiko Muhammed (now at Large), Sule Yusuf Tegina, Olumide Odumosu, Helen Nwafor, Okpalugo Ifeoma, Olu Osmond Nigeria Limited and Jemmy Yus Investment Nigeria Limited, sometime in 2013 in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to commit felony, to wit: stealing of the sum of N1, 301, 334, 108.00 property of the Nigeria Police Force.”