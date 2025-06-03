Retail Investors Get Fresh Opportunity as DMO Launches Two New FGN Savings Bonds

The Nigerian Debt Management Office has introduced two new Federal Government of Nigeria savings bonds, which retail investors can subscribe to at ₦1,000 per unit.

The new bond issue provides a new opportunity for Nigerians looking for safe, government-guaranteed investments with a competitive rate and risk-free return.

According to details announced by the DMO, subscription shall be for two savings bonds from June 2 to June 6, 2025. The first is the bond that will mature on June 11, 2027, with an assured interest rate of 16.121 percent annually. The second is the bond that will mature on June 11, 2028, with an annual yield of 17.121 percent. These bonds are designed to meet the requirements of retail investors and individuals since they provide quarterly payments of interest and principal at maturity of the bond. Despite recent trends that show a decline in interest in short-term issues of the bond, the DMO is still going ahead with its agenda to deepen retail penetration into the fixed income market.

The bonds are issued to regular Nigerians. The minimum investment is ₦5,000 and must be a multiple of ₦1,000 of the remaining amount, with a maximum of ₦50 million per investor. Interest shall be paid on 11th September, December, March, and June of every year, with the total aggregate principal on the bond’s maturity date. The DMO has noted that the savings bonds are backed by the full guarantee of the Federal Government of Nigeria and, therefore, represent security and credibility.

They are Nigerian government securities in law and trustee investments by the Trustees Investment Act. They qualify for tax-exempt status under the Personal Income Tax Ordinance and the Company Income Tax Ordinance. They are therefore highly sought after by institutional investors, pension funds, and affluent individuals. In addition, the bonds are being traded on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and hence, they are more liquid, and investors can sell them before their maturity if required. They are further included as liquid assets in banks’ liquidity ratio calculations.

The sale is at a challenging time for short-term government paper. The DMO auctioned ₦295.98 billion in the May 2025 FGN bond auction, a disappointing ₦300 billion offer. In particular, the five-year tenor paper due to be paid in April 2029 was 83 percent below demand, a sign of investors’ strong appetite for longer tenor paper.

Regardless, the Federal Government insists on raising funds from the domestic bond market to finance its massive budget deficit. So far in 2025, the government has borrowed ₦1.94 trillion from bond investors in a bid to fill a ₦13 trillion fiscal gap.

With these new savings bonds, the DMO seeks to deepen the country’s financial inclusion, encourage domestic savings, and grant Nigerians a sure way of retaining their money. By taking these instruments to the retail market, the DMO is taking government securities that have, so far, been taken up by institutional investors to the man on the street.

Individual investors requiring secure returns, protection of capital, and government-assured returns are encouraged to take advantage of the offer before the June 6 subscription deadline.