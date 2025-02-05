Respected Police Officer, ACP Dauda Buba Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dauda Buba Fika, a highly regarded figure in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against Boko Haram, has passed away.

He died on Tuesday at approximately 3:30 PM at the National Hospital in Abuja after a long battle with injuries sustained during an operation.

The news of his death was made public on Wednesday by security analyst Zagazola Makama, who shared the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

ACP Dauda Buba Fika was known for his bravery and leadership during Nigeria’s efforts to combat the Boko Haram insurgency.

As the Commander of the Mobile Police Force (MOPOL) 41, he spearheaded several joint security operations that played a vital role in reclaiming key towns and communities in Yobe and Borno states, which had fallen under the control of insurgents. Notably, he was instrumental in liberating his hometown, Fika, from Boko Haram’s grip.

In 2017, during a mission in Yobe State, ACP Fika sustained severe gunshot wounds while leading his team.

Despite receiving extensive medical care over the years, the complications from those injuries persisted, ultimately leading to his demise.

His dedication and sacrifices in the line of duty earned him immense respect and recognition among his colleagues, community, and the country as a whole.

ACP Fika’s contributions to restoring peace in northern Nigeria remain a significant part of his legacy.

