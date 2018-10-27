Report Names of Dead Voters, says INEC

… To display voters’ list November 6

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has urged Nigerians to report names of dead persons found on the voters’ register even as it plans to display the 2019 registered voters’ list on November 6, 2018.

The electoral body disclosed this on its verified Twitter page, adding that the voters’ register will be made available as from November 6 – 12.

The tweet read: “As part of the ongoing preparations for the 2019 General Elections, I wish to announce in advance that the register of voters for each polling unit will be displayed at the polling units nationwide for one week from 6th – 12th November 2018 for claims and objections.

“The Commission will also appreciate the assistance of citizens in identifying deceased persons on the register so that such names can be nulled from our record. It is also an opportunity to correct misspellings of personal details such as names, age, and gender.

“Ownership of the register by citizens and their involvement in cleaning it up is crucial to our electoral process. I urge citizens to help the Commission during the display. Full details of the procedure for collecting citizens observations will be released later.”