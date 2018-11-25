Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Beg Nigerians for Forgiveness

Some ex-embers of the Boko Haram terrorist group have asked for forgiveness from Nigerians and their communities.

The former insurgents asked for forgiveness while taking an oath of allegiance to the Federal Government at a rehabilitation camp in Gombe State.

They were part of the insurgents who willingly surrendered to security forces, to be re-integrated into the society.

After 11 months of de-radicalization with Operation Safe Corridor of the Nigerian Army, the repentant terrorists are pleading to be taken back as normal citizens.

During their stay in the camp, they undertook vocational training as well as other programmes aimed at transforming their lives.

The Commandant of De-Radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration camp, Colonel Beyide Martins, declared the repentant terrorists fit to be part of the society again without any fear.

One of the ex-terrorists, Bala Shuwa, who spoke in the Hausa language said he was indeed transformed and was optimistic that he and his other colleagues would be accepted back to the community.

He pleaded with members of their families not to stigmatize them, saying that they have learned from their past mistakes to be better ambassadors of their families and the nation.