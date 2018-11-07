Remove Stains and Odour from Clothes Naturally

It’s good to avoid harsh chemicals in your household as some of them can be severely harmful. Many cleaning products are not recommended for young children and they are usually more expensive than natural options.

Here are 6 natural products that will effectively help remove stains and odour from clothes.

Distilled White Vinegar

Distilled white vinegar is a miracle worker in the laundry room. It is inexpensive, gentle on fabrics and safer to use than chlorine bleach and fabric softeners. Always choose white vinegar over apple cider or other types because it will not stain fabrics (and it’s cheaper!).

White vinegar is key to removing yellow underarm perspiration stains and odour, removing mildew stains, whitening and brightening your clothes. Just adding one cup of distilled white vinegar to the final rinse will leave clothes feeling soft and smelling fresh.

Baking Soda

That same box of baking soda that you have in your kitchen cabinet is one of nature’s best gifts to laundry and very inexpensive to use. It is a perfect green odour reducer to keep your laundry smelling fresh and is safe to use on all fabrics, including children’s sleepwear.

Baking soda also aids in boosting detergent performance, softening fabrics and reducing suds for quicker loads in front load washers.

Lemon or Lime Juice

Fresh or bottled 100 percent real lemon or lime juice has a natural bleaching action on fabrics due to the acetic acid.

If you spill some on coloured clothing, you’ll want to remove the juice before it causes permanent discoloration. However, you can use either type of juice on white fabrics to help remove yellow underarm stains or rust stains.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Head to the medicine cabinet for the hydrogen peroxide as a good alternative to the much harsher chlorine bleach when you need to whiten clothes. Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an oxidizing agent that can be used as a bleach. The 3% solution sold in drug stores as a first aid disinfectant is the best choice for the laundry as well. Hydrogen peroxide breaks down into water and oxygen and is a more environmentally safe alternative to chlorine bleach.

Hydrogen peroxide works well in removing underarm yellowing and the dye from nail polish, curry, and red wine stains.

Talc, Corn-starch or Chalk

Talcum powder or baby powder, kitchen corn-starch or plain white chalk is wonderful natural treatments for helping to absorb oily stains. If you catch the oil or grease drip on fabric promptly, they can even remove it!

Simply sprinkle the oily stain liberally with baby powder, talcum powder or corn-starch or rub the area with white chalk. Allow it to sit on the stain for at least ten minutes to absorb the oil; then simply brush away. Later, wash or dry clean the garment following care label directions.

Table Salt

There are old wives’ tales about using salt to set the dye and stop dye bleeding of fabrics. Unfortunately, salt won’t work that way on today’s fabrics and dyes. But, plain, simple table salt works in the laundry as a mild abrasive element for stain removal of rust and red wine stains and to absorb liquid stains before they set.

If you have a red wine spill, sprinkle it liberally with table salt. Use the cheapest salt you can find. Let it absorb the liquid and then brush away before you wash the item. Remember, if you don’t wash it out, salt can leave white stains on your fabric. Learn how to remove salt stains.