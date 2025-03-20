Remedy to Some Corruption Enabling and Implicit Abusing In the Gambia and which Countries? 

The beloved Jesus Christ (pbuh) said, ‘the patients were in trouble for God’s miracle to be demonstrated, not due to their sins.’ Similarly, did God allow my ‘mild’ suffering to help me free millions of people by when, or just to be a witness against guilty officials? On March 19, 2025, the Police in the Gambia impounded the vehicle I was driving, while I helplessly stand, over parking where they used to allow parking and have no signs of ‘no parking’ upto date.

Subsequently, I feel obligated to help bring about changes beyond my beloved and troubled country. We inherit moral debts, which are worse than financial debts, but sometimes moral debts are also easier to pay or repent from. Part of leadership is choosing from wide varieties of systems that should be balanced or leaning on what and by what percentage? I mean the kind Lord and kind ones understand the importance of empowering and choice as significant aspects of Justice, but the cruel and one-eye folks think punishment or extreme punishment is the remedy to every problem?

If we are under one God, then we must have one standard, regardless of country. Besides standards, which emerge through thinking, we must occasionally contrast for possible learning before final judgement. I mean when people ‘wrongly’ park in the u.s, the Gambia, China, Saudi Arabia, etc, who gets to decide how to punish, by how much, who may suggest better in the spirit of ch.103, and how will the Angels record based on atom’s weight of efforts? Our journalists, sitting politicians, and even oppositions must not act like they are deaf, dumb, and blind after vivid revelations.

The number one issue in u.s courts is parking and traffic-related offences. What is the number one issue in Gambia’s courts and in your country? It may sound like a foolish question, but very vital to study the top ten issues in courts vs top ten reasons people are in prison per country. Need I say both the u.s and The Gambia share imprisoning marijuana folks, as number one, meaning self harm or self help as top ‘problem’?

In which year did the u.s start issuing traffic (parking) tickets versus the Gambia and your country? The Gambia and which countries choose corruption enabling and extreme punishment as remedy to as little as parking violation? Since President Jawara, Jammeh, and how many years of Barrow before we evolve? By giving too much power to the police, we enable corruption and fail to differentiate the severity of ‘crimes’ and the importance of Judges. It is not that Police in the u.s do not impound vehicles, but list for which ‘crimes’ and ask why should a government compete as the most cruel, while citizens stand-by, and journalists buy excuses or under challenge them?

Our age demands traffic+ police wearing body cameras and issuing tickets where need be. The driver can pay the ticket without appearing in court in some instances, but is that too kind to ask from cruel leaders who hypocritically claim a kind God and are ignorant of sins between creatures? We can dedicate one to five percent commission of the ticket to the police or allow them to be corrupt and with powers as Judges without mercy? Ticket vs park (detain) to bribe or beg, vs impound for the big bosses to be corrupt or begged are the options on the table? Well, devils have ‘excuses against every solution.’ So they may claim no money to buy $50 to $300 body cameras, but they can afford expensive smartphones, implicit prostitute-oriented wives, bleaching, cigarettes, etc. Did they beg for motorcycles for police+ to be corrupt on fuel, or which countries and companies donated the towing trucks that cost tens of thousands of dollars?

Efficiency means buying electric bikes and using body cameras to ticket how many vehicles in one hour vs impound how many vehicles per hour and over parking? It took three police officers about one hour, one towing truck, fuel, ware and tear, etc to tow my vehicle in what could have been one minute ticketing, by one police officer. There is a huge difference between working and working efficiently, but this was closer to implicit abuse that the blind will not see. When you steal people’s time as an authority, it becomes robbery, not stealing.

You choose to deny your citizens the time they could have worked or think to contribute to national development. You choose to unnecessarily add stress to your citizens to affect their health, work, and/or even longevity? You become a silent killer that must be stopped on earth and let the Angels of God confront you on earth and beyond. Jesus did not die for your sins between creatures, nor can Ramadan or going to Mecca+ wipe away such sins. Your time is limited, you may be able to delay the needed efforts, but a culture of cameras is inevitable.

Right to know: the worst of human beings gladly echo ‘ignorance of the law is not an excuse,’ but the responsibility to inform comes in multiple forms and is about care and efforts. Animals and low humans talk, high humans and angels write, read, and talk. So did the police chief or spokesperson come on TV or Radio to ‘inform’ XYZ street is now no parking at all times or which hours? Our human brain cells should be to remember how many streets are no parking, one way, and still have time to think and invent? Why are top or average Africans anti writing and anti-writers? What is so hard in having a sign board that says no parking from this time to that time? Does it make sense to write ‘no parking’ after knowing which streets are free at 9pm or 2am? Again, they often use lack of money as excuse, but where are the efforts to earn money and stop inefficient ways beyond towing? Can a journalist ask the police commissioner+ how many streets are no parking in the Gambia? It is a small country, so if the commissioner or average police does not know that number, then drivers are baited and where do Gambians in the diaspora stand collectively versus individually, when on holidays?

Do we need two to ten thousand sign stands? How about a website that lists all the products we need per department and how do we ensure donations are not misappropriated? Maybe that is too transparent, they prefer to beg behind closed doors and vaguely complain in the open? Now that we have started levying taxes on used metal exports, when will we help make such a higher use, including the government? My brothers are in the construction business and do have used metals that may be suitable for such, with minor upgrades.

I mean we can get donated metals for free or reasonable tax breaks. If the standards are made open, even our diaspora folks can help make the ready signs and send it in. Until transparent measures are in place, many will fear the corrupt police+ will use them privately. How about a double sign: top for public notice and bottom for advertisement? How about signs on electricity or telephone poles? They may claim standards to give corrupt contracts, but what is so hard in making ‘informative’ board standards transparent? Make two to ten types and tell us how much you need on each. If I see the picture on a website and read the guidelines, a sign that meets 75% of the standard is better than no sign. It puzzles me if any Judge with conscience will penalize a driver for parking where there is no sign.

Again, I doubt if five percent of the ‘parked’ and impounded cars ever reach a judge in the Gambia. The executive enabled corruption and refused simple corrective measures? So do the caring become work horses or free consultants that may be targeted? We can see it as punishment or have hope that God will help us even on earth, whether the children+ will appreciate us or not. Do not expect angels to help you where you vividly refuse your responsibility as per ch.103, but do know the Lord is alive, able, and will not reject a well meant effort, but patience is worthy only after ‘speaking+’ truth, publicly…

So the journalists have the task of confronting the sitting leaders, but opposition leaders should present laws (bills) to test their care to the suffering public they ask votes for. What laws can an association+ present to curtail the powers of police as arrogant judges on trivial matters?

How do we confront mistaken leaders with fractional facts as excuses? My case reveals we have very pathetic leaders, but capable of selling bullshit. I explained to a top officer that every work should have a humanitarian level of tolerance. I explained that before they start hooking even one wheel to the tow truck, I was present and appealing to the officers, rather than try to get in the vehicle and drive away. He admits he told them, once they stop and the ramp is down, they should tow.

He argues, they may never tow if they let go of my type. It is not true that every driver will be luckily back on time. I could have moved the vehicle within seconds, while they ‘disturb’ traffic for minutes. So just because they claim they are serving the people does not mean they are actually not dis-serving the people with inefficient systems, denying learning and working+ time, stressing against health, and even disturbing traffic at times more than a parked vehicle that was ready to be moved. The excuse of no exception depends on the starting point.

So rather than when the ramp is down, can the executive or journalists convince them towards after one or two wheels are hooked? Remember, I wrote:’ justice is pregnant with a baby called tolerance’, and that is poetically deep. On their tow truck, they wrote: ‘we are not liable for any damage’. This is an admission that towing can result in damage depending on vehicle design and the care or reckless nature of police without cameras. One of them could have also hopped into my vehicle to drive to a Judge-police, but they rather waste time, fuel, and reckless handling of my or your vehicle? I had to walk to the station or take a taxi, but luckily it was a walking distance.

At one point, he demanded my key to offload the vehicle in a gentle manner. Meaning, if I was not present, they would have offloaded it in a ‘damageable’ manner to go for another vehicle? The damage is not always immediate, but gradual and how can the blind see or imagine? Ch.103 ‘Exhort’ includes speaking up, but it has to include imprecating, praying against the guilty police officers, judges, lawmakers, and presidents who think human laws are final and beyond changing. God, please curse them or replace them somehow for the sake of the children and those willing to repent. When you raise us, let these people never be above us, and may we smile above them even on earth.

One can argue ‘we are in hell with them as guards of hell’ or understand where there is choice meant hope. They may have towed many vehicles who may murmur and bribe, but this is the vehicle of a ‘blessed’ writer, except I am praying for a lot more blessings… Hello Lord of Atom’s weight, will you pay me if I help free millions of people in the Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, etc? If I reduce the stress of innocent people will you raise my health and/or give me which highest heaven? If I help judges or the judiciary collect more money through tickets+, will you enrich me? As humans, we do not get to decide how and when we get paid, but the peace of trying and the peace of earthly achievements are indeed some form of payment. When you pass a friend or family member detained with his or her vehicle, how do you feel compared to the stranger in trouble? Some people had to work for years or decades for legal slavery to end , but the students of the slave and colonial masters are sometimes worse in late to repent? So, will the Nigerian or Western Ambassadors learn and help in which ways? Who will donate or loan body cameras under what conditions or set up the factories towards mass affordabilities for mass uplifting and challenging the corrupt?

Parking signs or no parking tickets, verifiable speeding evidence or no speeding tickets. Under what conditions or ‘crimes’ warrant impounding cars must be linkedlink to corruption enabling and unusual cruel punishment. Which comedian or movie will show while they were trying to impound a parked vehicle where there was no sign, another vehicle had a breakdown or accident in a crucial highway, and they refuse to tow such quickly? Priority matters and our limited tow trucks can be better used. Where are the enough signs to show which numbers to call to quickly have a tow truck remove vehicles from traffic? Enough is another word humans and/or Africans must learn. There is a difference between eating and enough eating, working and enough working, exercise and enough exercise, and thinking and enough thinking, so let the signs and other information sharing be enough. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.