Rehabilitation of Youths in-Mates on Drug Related offences: A Core Value for a Progressive Nation

‘Rehabilitation’ according to the Webster online dictionary, is defined as a verb to mean ‘to bring (someone or something) back to a normal, healthy condition after an illness, injury, drug problem, etc. 2. To teach (a criminal in prison) to live a normal and productive life. 3. To bring (someone or something) back to a good condition’. This paper takes a look at the rehabilitation of youths in-mates on drug related offences as a core value for a progressive nation such as Nigeria.

Whenever the issue of drug related offences is mentioned, one relevant law is the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended)- which established the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency-herein after referred to as NDLEA. In this Act, the highest sentence is life imprisonment while a convict can be sentenced to some years of imprisonment by the Court. However, what this paper considers is the need for rehabilitation of the convicts so that they would not return to the society to commit a further offence after the first conviction thereby being a second, or third or more convicts.

Furthermore, section 401(2)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015-herein after referred to as ACJA- and which is another relevant law governing drug related offences as a Federal Criminal Law- provides the guidelines to be followed by a Court thus ‘(2) In determining a sentence, the court shall have the following objectives in mind, and may decide in each case the objectives that are more appropriate or even possible:

(c) rehabilitation, that is, the objective of providing the convict with treatment or training that will make him into a reformed citizen;’. Also, section 416 of the ACJA has conferred on the Court of law, the power to deviate and or depart from the years of imprisonment made under a law including the NDLEA Act and it thus also permits reformatory sentence in section 416(2)(a) thus ‘416 (1) On conviction, a court may sentence the convict to a term of imprisonment as prescribed by the law. (Underlined word is mine for emphasis).

(2) In exercising its discretion of sentencing or review of sentence, the court shall take into consideration the following factors, in addition to the provisions of section 401 of this Act

(a) each case shall be treated on its own merit;

(b) the objectives of sentencing, including the principles of reformation, shall be borne in mind in sentencing a convict;

Therefore, I humbly submit that considering the definitions of ‘rehabilitation’ by the Webster online dictionary (above), the goal of rehabilitation is to bring such person back to a normal, healthy condition and a productive life. But one question that one needs to ask oneself is: to what effect has been the rehabilitation of some of these inmates in Nigeria? It is true that the prison service has the sole responsibility of rehabilitating these inmates. More so, in my humble view, it would be wrong to send some or any of such persons to the NDLEA (which is the prosecutor) for rehabilitation, most especially because, there is a kind of fear that such persons have already about the NDLEA and rehabilitation might be seen as a torture for the wrong that they might have been alleged or found guilty to have committed. Nevertheless, how effective has been this rehabilitation by the Nigerian Prison Services? Will our society progress where majority of the youths are in prison custody while the old ones occupy the major space in the nation? From the several drug cases handled by me, the respective age of some of these convicts ranges from: 20, 22, 23, upward.

Furthermore, it is my submission that some of these inmates if well investigated would have probably been victims of circumstances, inclusive of bad orientation, bad parenthood, lack of good counseling and exposure to immoralities and bad influence. Some of them in my view if actually given the opportunity would be willing to change to a new and better healthy life.

Also, the drugs that some of these persons are being arrested for might be: indian hemp, cocaine, LSD, heroine, etc. So, this act actually causes this nation a great embarrassment.

I respectfully recommend that the Courts should always consider the rehabilitation of these convicts as a priority to the punishment, so that rehabilitation becomes the determinant of the long years to be given to the convicts by the courts. In this way, I believe, such person would come out of the prison as an entirely reformed individual and remorseful that he has done the illegal act. So, what I am recommending is a situation where assuming a person is convicted for any of the offences under the NDLEA Act, such a convict should be mandated to attend a rehabilitation training at the government’s cost. Also, the Prison services should put in place, effective and efficient rehabilitation programme. Though, there might be several trainings in the prisons, for instance, the Kuje Prison, FCT-Abuja, which I have visited on several occasions, nevertheless, the inmates should be mandated to attend or participate actively in those trainings and or programme and not voluntarily. If these programme are available, inclusive of vocational trainings to economically empower the inmates, the Court should always sentence some of these convicts to a term of years while directing the Nigeria Prison Services to give them rehabilitation for either six (months) or more or less, or such other reasonable periods forming part of the sentence years as the court may deem fit. In this way, the occasion where some of them would be sentenced to imprisonment and he is returned after having been charged with committing second or more offences and then becomes harden criminal would be avoided.

Furthermore, it is my respectful submission that drugs addiction is a mother of all crimes in the society. Therefore, counsel who represent drug suspects or defendants should always consider the availability of rehabilitation and good counseling for their clients. Non-governmental organisations too should afford inmates such required rehabilitation programme in collaboration with the Nigerian prison services. Parents and guardians too, should take up their responsibilities of orientation and good up-bringing of their children and wards for the progress of this nation.

Finally, it is my humble submission that if the issue of rehabilitation is considered as important by the government and the individuals, as a tool to achieving progress for this nation, then, rehabilitation sa core value will be an opportunity to reform our Nigerian youths who are the hope and furture of this country.

