Regina Daniels Under Fire For Buying N5M Worth of ‘Kayamata’ From Controversial Seller

Despite the public backlash she has received for associating with controversial intimacy products seller, Jaruma Empire, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has continued her relationship with the brand.
Legit.ng reports that in a recent development, the billionaire wife took to her page on Instagram with a video showing the moment Jaruma personally delivered ‘kayanmata’ products worth about N5 million to her.
The report said the two ladies were spotted cheerfully filming themselves on camera as they talked about the intimacy enhancement products.
It was gathered that Regina, who is the wife of Billionaire, Ned Nwoke, bought three waist beads at the price of N500k each and she also bought a box of chocolate among other things.
The billionaire wife paid for the items in dollars. An overjoyed Jaruma was seen flaunting the wad of dollar bills as she bragged about her connection with billionaire wives.
Reacting to the development, displeased fans on social media have questioned her relationship with Jaruma, who has been accused of selling fetish products that help ladies take advantage of wealthy men.
Below are some reactions: fineugy said: “500k waist beads..chai..this life indeed no balance.”
volzcouture said: “Ayemi so Dede Ned gave Gina money to buy stuff from Jaruma? Ahhhhh abeg wahala b like wetin again?”
funnyed_ said: “You are doing well…. so you have forgotten were you come form a lot of people are out there looking for food.. you are here showing up waistband for 500k.”
kay_xclusive_ said: “Waist bead or no waist bead, ned will still move on to the next wife.”
amuche.rita.12 said: “Imagine.. regina receive sense Biko 500k for A waist beed.. una duplex for hell dey well furnished.”
voids_bae said: “Use this money to change lives now madam Regina you have all you need it’s time to touch lives don’t just be a billionaire wasting money on vanity try to impact in your fellow girls lives!”
